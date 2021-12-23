Tight end growth has fueled Cyclones

There may or may not be more tears when Allen and Kolar suit up side-by-side one last time in sun-splashed Florida. Either way, their combined production and leadership has altered ISU’s trajectory from Big 12 bottom-dweller to perennial contender. Just ask fellow senior Brock Purdy, the quarterback who’s served as the starting point for nearly all of their touchdown receptions — including that final emotional one for Allen at home.

“It was special for us seniors to be able to end the regular season at home like that, just with all of our careers and things that we've done here,” Purdy said. “It definitely was special and we’ll always be able to look back and have that moment. No one can take that away from us, but there is a point where you have to turn the page and get ready for this bowl game. … Now we’re back to basics in terms of training and practice and what we have to do against Clemson. So we’re ready for the next little chapter that we have."