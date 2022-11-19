Tight ends fuel Hawkeye passing success

MINNEAPOLIS — Fingerprints of Iowa tight ends were all over the frozen field at Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Senior starter Sam LaPorta was injured in the opening half of the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win over the Golden Gophers, but had a hand in a big game for Iowa tight ends.

He caught a 58-yard pass on Iowa’s first play from scrimmage and finished with a collection of four receptions covering 95 yards during a pair of first-quarter scoring drives.

LaPorta didn’t do it alone in a game which saw tight ends on the receiving end of 10 the 15 balls that quarterback Spencer Petras completed in the Hawkeyes’ fourth consecutive win.

Sophomore Luke Lachey led Iowa with five catches for 77 yards, including one for a 33-yard gain on the first play of a drive which led to Drew Stevens’ game-deciding 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining.

Freshman Addison Ostrenga, earning extra snaps in two tight end sets after LaPorta was forced to the sideline, caught the first pass thrown by Petras in the second half for a six-year gain.

“When Sam went down, it was time to step up," Lachey said. “He’s worked with all of us all season, really he’s helped me ever since I got here, and we were ready to do our job when we were called on."

Lachey’s 33-yard reception on a pass over the middle in the game’s deciding minutes allowed Iowa to build on the momentum it gained on a 30-yard interception return by Jack Campbell.

“It was a ball that had to be a rocket, had to be on a line and he did a great job of coming across, making the catch and then picking up some yards to finish it," Petras said.

It was a play Iowa needed at a time when it needed it most and came during a game that saw Lachey record a career-high reception total.

“It’s a good boost for the confidence," Lachey said. "I stepped up and was able to make some plays and it is something to build on, definitely a step forward and now I want to keep it going."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expects that to happen, saying he is pleased with the work that first-year assistant Abdul Hodge is doing in working with Hawkeye tight ends.

“We’ve seen Luke do some good things for us on the field this year and this continues that," Ferentz said. “He’s a great young guy and he and Sam have done a lot of good things for us."

Ferentz likes what he has seen from Ostrenga as well.

“For him to step into a tough Big Ten game in November like that was great to see," Ferentz said. “He’s a little like Kaleb Johnson in that everything he has done since August he’s been able to handle, hasn’t been overwhelmed and he came through today."