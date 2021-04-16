Tight ends offer Cyclones plenty of options

And even though Moore is just in the first months of his college career, he’s already wowing the staff with his physical abilities.

“Tyler is one of the strongest kids on our football team already,” Mouser said. “He never stops working. Obviously the speed of the game is something he’s still getting used to but certainly he’s physically almost there. Him being here early is allowing him to learn the play book and we pretty much have two extra tight end coaches in Charlie and Chase, so him being able to see those two and their work ethic is invaluable.”

It’s notable that the same stuff was said about running back Breece Hall before he burst on the scene as a true freshman. Physically, he was ready from the moment he stepped on campus — it was all about him slowing the game down enough and understanding the play book.

Kolar and Allen have the No. 1 and No. 2 spots locked down. And Mouser mentioned four names who could fill in at that third spot.

Campbell likes to redshirt guys if at all possible, so Moore would have to prove to be the clear No. 3 option for him to see the field regularly — remember players can play in four games and still keep their redshirts.