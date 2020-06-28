Tight ends positioned to add to Hawkeye attack

That helps position LaPorta for opportunities at a position which will likely be more involved in the play-making portion of the Hawkeye offense this season.

While blocking will remain part of the job description for Iowa tight ends, expanded possibilities in the passing game exist.

After being used primarily on special teams through the first seven games, LaPorta caught 15 passes for 188 yards last season, averaging 12.5 yards per gain.

Beyer, 6-5, 244-pound senior from Cedar Rapids Kennedy, averaged a team-leading 16.7 yards on his seven catches last season.

The bulk of connections in the passing game with tight ends came during the final games of the season.

After combining for 10 catches for 121 yards through eight games, Hawkeye tight ends caught 22 balls covering 301 yards during the final five games of the year.

LaPorta had plenty to do with that.

Much like Hockenson, LaPorta was a receiver at the high school level. He caught 68 passes for 1,457 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior at Highland High School in the eastern suburbs of St. Louis and brings that skill set to the field as he prepares for his sophomore season.