Time is right for Timm to shine at Augie

Augustana College football coach Steve Bell has a birds-eye view of the Lindberg Stadium playing field, and the coach liked what he saw on the shimmering turf this past summer.

“I will tell you personally because I have an office right there, he was out here every single day in the summer working to get his body better and it paid off for him, which, again, is a credit to him,” said Bell.

The “him” the coach was talking about is junior linebacker Josh Timm.

After two years of seeing mostly special teams action, Timm was presented an opportunity and jumped at it.

“It all started last spring when we had end of the year position meetings and (defensive coordinator Dick Maloney) said that I would probably be the first guy up to the plate,” said Timm of an open linebacker position for the Vikings.

“I thought, if that's true, if I'm actually getting this opportunity, that I wanted to be as prepared as I possibly can. Not only that, but if I do end up getting the starting job, I want to be the best player that I can be. I figured getting in the best physical shape that I could get in would help benefit my team the most — not even for personal reasons, just all to benefit my team.”