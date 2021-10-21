Time is right for Timm to shine at Augie

Augustana College football coach Steve Bell has a birds-eye view of the Lindberg Stadium playing field, and the coach liked what he saw on the shimmering turf this past summer.
“I will tell you personally because I have an office right there, he was out here every single day in the summer working to get his body better and it paid off for him, which, again, is a credit to him,” said Bell.
The “him” the coach was talking about is junior linebacker Josh Timm.
After two years of seeing mostly special teams action, Timm was presented an opportunity and jumped at it.
“It all started last spring when we had end of the year position meetings and (defensive coordinator Dick Maloney) said that I would probably be the first guy up to the plate,” said Timm of an open linebacker position for the Vikings.
“I thought, if that's true, if I'm actually getting this opportunity, that I wanted to be as prepared as I possibly can. Not only that, but if I do end up getting the starting job, I want to be the best player that I can be. I figured getting in the best physical shape that I could get in would help benefit my team the most — not even for personal reasons, just all to benefit my team.”
So far, that hard work is paying off for the former Alleman High School standout who is enjoying a breakout season in his first chance in the starting lineup. The 6-foot, 200-pounder is third on the team in total tackles (32) and third in solo stops (21). He also leads the Vikings with two fumble recoveries.
Working his way into a vital role in the defense for the 2-4 Vikings wasn't an easy trek. Even being on the football field now wasn't a given.
The recently turned 21-year-old admitted that he wasn't sure what his college plans were going to be.
“To be honest, all the way up until April or May of my senior year of high school, I wasn't interested at all in playing football; I wanted to do what everybody else was — go to a big school, wanted to go to Iowa, and do whatever,” said Timm. “It was kind of a last-minute decision talking to my dad and grandparents.”
With an opportunity on the table at Augie awaiting his decision, Timm said a switch flipped.
“It was a last-minute decision and I'm glad I did it,” he said. “I feel if I went the other route that I wouldn't be as focused with what I want to do with my life outside of the football field. And I still get to play football — I love football and am so glad that I stayed here. Plus I'm home and get to be around my family still. … It all came down to a love for football, I guess.”
And from there, it became all about hard work and finding a way back onto the same field on which he toiled for the Pioneers.
“He's been eagerly patient,” said Bell of Timm working his way into the lineup. “He's a junior and has sat behind J.J. Cervino and Stu Isteefanos last year and learned and been patient. Now his opportunity presented itself and he's done a nice job of latching onto that position.
“Credit him because in this day and age, sometimes patience isn't a virtue and everybody likes instant gratification. He was able to stay with it mentally and got bigger and got stronger.”
“I felt good that I was the guy chosen to do whatever it takes to help my team win,” said Timm. “If I wasn't the starter and that's what was best for the team, then I'd be happy to do what's best for the team.”
“He worked his tail off,” said Bell of the guy working toward a landscape architecture degree and looking into a civil engineering degree with an interest in storm water management.
Ask Timm, though, and he will tell you that the work isn't close to done when it comes to the education he is getting both on and off the field on the Rock Island campus.
“Oh, yeah, definitely,” he said of still learning his position and how to play it. “I feel like everyday I'm learning. I feel if I played the game the rest of my life I'd still be learning.”
It's a pretty safe bet that he will continue the effort it takes to make himself — and the team — better moving forward.
And his coach will have a great view from high above the field of that work getting done.