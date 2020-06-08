Together, Hawkeyes advocate for change

Redshirt freshman Noah Fenske painted a word picture for what took place.

“Today, I sat through something that I would never in my life thought I’d go through,’’ he wrote. “When I joined this team last year, I expected to join an elite football team with talented players but never in my life did I expect to join a team full of brave men who want nothing but positive change.’’

The offensive lineman from New Hampton described the scene as emotional.

“Tears rolled down my face during an hour-and-a-half meeting of raw emotion and pain that we as players have felt during our short or long periods at Iowa,’’ Fenske wrote. “This program means so much to me and so much to so many of them. I’m thankful for every word that was expressed. We will get through this and there will be change.’’

He joined other Hawkeyes in asking for fans to support their efforts.

And for those individuals who think otherwise?

“If you cannot support us right now with this movement and with our team taking a knee during the national anthem, do not support us during the football season,’’ defensive back Kaevon Merriweather wrote.