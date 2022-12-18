Top Hawkeye, Illini safeties opt out of bowls

The decisions didn't come easily.

Two of the top safeties for the Iowa and Illinois football teams have chosen to not play in postseason bowl games in order to begin preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Iowa's Kaevon Merriweather has opted out of playing in the Hawkeyes' Music City Bowl game against Kentucky and Illinois' Sydney Brown will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State.

Both players announced their decisions on social media on Saturday.

Merriweather, a leader of Iowa teams on and off the field over the past four seasons, reached that decision following what he described as "careful consideration and thoughtful conversations'' with his family.

Merriweather began by thanking Iowa coaches "for taking a chance on a basketball player who was always a football player at heart,'' referencing his high school success on the court as a prep in Michigan and his status as a two-star recruit on a five-star scale coming out of high school.

"I appreciate you elevating my football IQ and developing me both mentally and athletically,'' Merriweather wrote.

"To coach (Phil) Parker, I can't thank you enough for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. Not only did you take a chance on me, but you saw something in me that I didn't see in myself. You pushed me to be the best on and off the field. You also taught me to see beyond temporary success and to always drive to be greater.''

Merriweather went on to thank teammates and singled out the players he shared time with in the Hawkeye secondary, concluding, "The DB room is a special place and it's an honor and a blessing to be a part of it. Enjoy every second because it goes by fast.''

The decision Merriweather reached to pursue his NFL opportunity follows the most productive season he has had, earning all-American honors from the Associated Press and all-Big Ten recognition.

He finishes the year with 47 tackles and is second on the team with three interceptions. Merriweather also broke up three pass, forced a fumble and recorded a quarterback hurry.

Brown described the last five seasons as "a journey,'' and said he believes he has helped elevate the Fighting Illini program.

"While we did not achieve the overall goal, my brothers and coaches have fought and produced results that will be a pedestal for success to those who will wear the block I on their chest in the future,'' Brown wrote in announcing his choice on social media.

He thanked coach Bret Bielema and his staff for facilitating his development.

"You gave me the confidence and strength to help take my game to the next level,'' Brown wrote. "I will forever be in debt to the leadership and guidance you have all poured into me during my time here.''

Brown earned first-team all-Big Ten recognition this fall while finishing second on the team with 59 tackles. He collected 3.5 tackles for a loss and intercepted six passes, which shares the national lead in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Both Merriweather and Brown have accepted invitations to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala.