Top Kentucky back opts out of bowl

Kentucky will be without a two-time all-Southeastern Conference running back when it plays Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Chris Rodriguez, who scored two touchdowns in the Wildcats' win over the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, announced Thursday he will opt out of the New Year's Eve match-up against the Hawkeyes to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL draft.

Rodriguez, who does plan to be with the team in Nashville, joins quarterback Will Levis in opting out of the bowl game to begin working toward the next stage in their careers.

"Although I'm going to sit out the bowl game to focus on my health and prepare for my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL, I'll be at the Music City Bowl to support my brothers and hopefully I'll see you there,'' Rodriguez wrote on a social media post announcing his decision.

Rodriguez completes his Kentucky career third on the program's all-time rushing charts with 3,644 yards.

He gained a game-high 107 of those yards on 20 carries in the Wildcats' 20-17 win over the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

Rodriguez caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Levis in the first quarter of the game and then scored on a six-yard carry in the fourth quarter to erase a 17-13 lead Iowa had taken on a 36-yard touchdown reception by Sam LaPorta.

This season, Rodriguez missed the Wildcats' first four games but finished with 904 yards on 175 carries, accumulating six touchdowns in the eight games he played.

With Rodriguez out and running backs Kavosiey Smoke and Michael Drennen in the transfer portal, the workload in the offensive backfield in the Music City Bowl will likely be carried out by JuTahn McClain and La'Vell Wright.

McClain has rushed 49 times for 238 yards this season while Wright has gained 114 yards on 38 carries.