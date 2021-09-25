Top-ranked North Central too much for mistake-prone Vikings

Augustana College football coach Steve Bell keeps impressing on his squad that big plays can happen at anytime in a game and without much warning.
The Vikings had a great example of that on Saturday in what turned out to be a 58-6 loss to NCAA Division III's top-ranked North Central Cardinals at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville.
CCIW-leading North Central (3-0, 2-0 CCIW) took advantage of some Augie miscues and quickly turned the game into a rout by halftime as the Cardinals rolled to 602 yards offense in 73 snaps in their 15th straight victory over the Vikings.
“We knew that defensively we were going to struggle,” said Bell. “They were going to get some and you have to stop the bleeding any way you can because they are really good offensively.”
Instead, the young Vikings starting five freshmen on offense and two in the defensive backfield bled out quickly against the defending DIII national champs.
Augie (1-2, 0-2 CCIW) scored on a Thomas Hall to Tag Grampp 2-yard TD toss with 4:21 left in the first quarter to pull within 14-6. A bad snap on the point-after try forced holder Bobby Inserra to run a fire drill and his two-point conversion pass failed.
Rolling the dice, Bell called for an onside kick that was recovered by sophomore Marcos Voulgaris.
With the help of an NCC personal foul penalty and a 22-yard pass from Hall to Inserra, Augie drove to the NCC 6-yard line. On first-and-goal, Hall was picked by cornerback Nic Rummell on a play in which Bell said the intended receiver inexplicably cut off his rout, and the ball returned to the NCC 48.
Nine plays and 52 yards later, Ethan Greenfield had his second of four TDs and the Cardinals were literally off and running with a 20-6 lead. They were also just getting started as they put up a 27-point quarter.
After punting on its next possession, the Vikings were set up again by Cole Romano's interception with 10:46 left in the quarter and the ball at the NCC 19.
That drive stalled quickly and the Vikings were turned away without points when Sidney Maroon had another field goal attempt blocked just as he did at the end of regulation in last week's 27-21 overtime loss to Millikin.
“We had legitimate opportunities deep in their neck of the woods,” said Bell. “You just can't make that mistake or whatever happened against that team. They are too good.”
Instead of having a chance to be within one score early in the second, the Vikings had just the one touchdown and then watched as the Cardinals rattled off three scores in the final 5:03 of the half.
“In the blink of an eye, it was 41-6 at halftime,” said Bell. “We failed in those opportunities and we could have had momentum and we didn't. … In the second quarter, things just kept snowballing. We couldn't stop them and then we couldn't move it.”
The Vikings finished with just 189 yards in 61 plays.
Hall, in just his second collegiate start, completed 13 of 32 passes for 107 yards.
The Vikings couldn't get the running game in gear either with Jacob Brooks (9-35), Ty Rivelli (11-32) or Mike DiGioia (6-24).
NCC, though, had it all working as freshman QB Luke Lehnen completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 331 yards and three touchdowns to three receivers, including one to Andrew Kamienski, who caught 10 passes for 124 yards.
Greenfield led the ground attack with 106 yards in 16 carries.
Bell knew his Vikings were going to be challenged by a solid squad and he left the game impressed.
“They are very, very good up front, have an elite receiving corps and their running back is very good,” said Bell. “And their defensive line is really good. … With those lines, they have a chance to be elite.”