Top-ranked North Central too much for mistake-prone Vikings

With the help of an NCC personal foul penalty and a 22-yard pass from Hall to Inserra, Augie drove to the NCC 6-yard line. On first-and-goal, Hall was picked by cornerback Nic Rummell on a play in which Bell said the intended receiver inexplicably cut off his rout, and the ball returned to the NCC 48.

Nine plays and 52 yards later, Ethan Greenfield had his second of four TDs and the Cardinals were literally off and running with a 20-6 lead. They were also just getting started as they put up a 27-point quarter.

After punting on its next possession, the Vikings were set up again by Cole Romano's interception with 10:46 left in the quarter and the ball at the NCC 19.

That drive stalled quickly and the Vikings were turned away without points when Sidney Maroon had another field goal attempt blocked just as he did at the end of regulation in last week's 27-21 overtime loss to Millikin.

“We had legitimate opportunities deep in their neck of the woods,” said Bell. “You just can't make that mistake or whatever happened against that team. They are too good.”

Instead of having a chance to be within one score early in the second, the Vikings had just the one touchdown and then watched as the Cardinals rattled off three scores in the final 5:03 of the half.