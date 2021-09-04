Tough night spells trouble for Bees

The missed offensive chances were almost too numerous to track.

From pass connections that just missed and crucial penalties to possessions coming up empty into Warrior turf. All those made battling back from a 14-0 halftime deficit just too tall of an ask as the Bees (1-1) found themselves in a scrap with a 2-0 Warriors team that featured some tremendous talent across the board.

That was led by Cooper.

The sophomore in his fourth college stop after originally committing to the Naval Academy out of New Caney, Texas, proved to be too slithery for the Bees to contain. He made the hosts pay as he threw for 241 yards and one score and added a 31-yard scoring jaunt on a broken play in the second quarter.

“He's definitely talented and it was a challenge,” said SAU's NAIA All-American defensive end Bernard Buhake, who spent as much time in the Waldorf backfield as did Cooper. "We knew he was mobile; it got frustrating to the point where we weren't taking the right angles and coming around the edge like we were supposed to and not collapsing the pocket and letting him get outside.

“It was getting frustrating because we were allowing him to get those big plays.”