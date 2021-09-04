Tough night spells trouble for Bees

It turned out to be a doubly tough evening for the St. Ambrose University football team.
Those in the SAU camp knew the defense was going to have its hands full with Waldorf quarterback Jordan Cooper.
It wasn't expecting to have as much trouble on offense against an overly-aggressive Warriors defense.
But that was how the non-conference game played out as the hosting Fighting Bees couldn't figure out a way to convert numerous chances as they dropped a 24-17 decision to Waldorf at Brady Street Stadium.
“The theme that you carry away from this one is the missed opportunities,” SAU coach Mike Magistrelli said. “On offense, we had great field position a couple of times and didn't capitalize. We weren't able to connect on a couple of big plays. There were times when we had their quarterback wrapped up and didn't get him down and extended plays. Then they made a catch and run, breaking tackles.
“I told the guys that if we capitalize on half the opportunities that we had, we win the football game going away.”
Even into their last possession of the game — despite all the previous mistakes — the Bees still had a chance. A furious second half had the Bees in the game until quarterback Tom Casey's final pass was picked at the Waldorf 25-yard line with 44 seconds left in the contest.
The missed offensive chances were almost too numerous to track.
From pass connections that just missed and crucial penalties to possessions coming up empty into Warrior turf. All those made battling back from a 14-0 halftime deficit just too tall of an ask as the Bees (1-1) found themselves in a scrap with a 2-0 Warriors team that featured some tremendous talent across the board.
That was led by Cooper.
The sophomore in his fourth college stop after originally committing to the Naval Academy out of New Caney, Texas, proved to be too slithery for the Bees to contain. He made the hosts pay as he threw for 241 yards and one score and added a 31-yard scoring jaunt on a broken play in the second quarter.
“He's definitely talented and it was a challenge,” said SAU's NAIA All-American defensive end Bernard Buhake, who spent as much time in the Waldorf backfield as did Cooper. "We knew he was mobile; it got frustrating to the point where we weren't taking the right angles and coming around the edge like we were supposed to and not collapsing the pocket and letting him get outside.
“It was getting frustrating because we were allowing him to get those big plays.”
The last of those big plays came late in the fourth quarter when Cooper connected with Dom Watt on a 54-yard pass to the SAU 10-yard line that helped set up a key touchdown. Those two connected two plays later for the score that gave Waldorf a 21-17 lead with 7:32 left in the fourth.
As was typical of the night, SAU turned the ball over on its ensuing possession and Waldorf drove for the clinching field goal.
“(Cooper) is something special,” said Waldorf senior running back Jatoviay Hill, the former Davenport Central prep who enjoyed his return home and final game at his home stadium.
“This is sad; my last game here,” said Hill who torched the Bees for a 44-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and finished with 107 yards rushing and a TD. “It means a lot to be playing here again with my family and friends able to support me one last time.”