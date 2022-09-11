Toughness-tested Florida QB picks Hawkeyes

There will never be a question about the toughness of the latest player to commit to the Iowa football program.

James Resar, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback from Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla., verbally committed to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class following a weekend visit to Iowa City.

Resar played the majority of his sophomore season at the high school level with a broken bone in his leg, leading his team to its first Florida Class 5A playoff berth in five years despite playing with an injury he suffered in the second game of the season.

He completed 99-of-167 passes for 1,266 yards and rushed for 476 yards during his sophomore season with the same prep program that produced Iowa redshirt freshman center Michael Myslinski. Resar threw 13 touchdown passes, rushed for 10 scores and was intercepted five times.

The fifth current high school junior to commit to be part of Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class was the Hawkeyes’ top recruiting priority at quarterback in the class and was offered a scholarship when he visited campus in June.

Resar selected Iowa over offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Georgia Southern and Toledo.

He is ranked as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale by 247Sports, which ranks Resar as the 37th-best prospect in Florida and the 18th-best quarterback prospect nationally in the 2024 recruiting class. Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect.

In selecting the Hawkeyes, he joins four instate preps — linebackers Derek Weisskopf of Williamsburg, Cam Buffington of Winfield-Mount Union, Preston Ries of Monticello and offensive lineman Cody Fox of East Buchanan, as the initial players to commit to Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class.