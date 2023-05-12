With a high five or a handshake, the kids at Wilson Elementary School in Davenport showed appreciation to their friend "TP" on Friday.

The school band serenaded him with their version of Baby Shark and other tunes, kids from kindergarten through fifth grade treated him to chants and all offered thanks to the St. Ambrose football player who helped them learn that they could "Bee the Difference."

TP – De’Viann Titus-Porter – has made a difference in the nearly 300 hours this semester he has spent all over the building at Wilson Elementary School while interacting with kids in the classroom, the lunchroom and on the playground.

With every visit, he reinforced positive values the importance of communication and how to be a good to each other.

Friday, the students and staff at Wilson demonstrated what they learned.

They presented Titus-Porter with a "Hug Award" given to people who make positive contributions by the school, gave him a t-shirt which made him an honorary Wilson staff member and a giant card filled with love, the signatures of all of the students.

Titus-Porter showed his appreciation as well.

He brought members of the St. Ambrose cheer squad, the football team and other Fighting Bees teams with him. Many had accompanied Titus-Porter on previous trips to Wilson during the semester.

Friday, the cheerleaders entertained with a few stunts and the student-athletes assisted him in playing a few games with the students.

Titus-Porter spoke to the group as well.

"It was 100 days ago I walked in here as a St. Ambrose football player that came to school. Now, I’m your friend and we’re all friends," Titus-Porter told the kids. "You got to know me. I got to know you and I will always be Mr. TP."

Titus-Porter isn’t certain who gained the most from the experience over the last few months.

"It’s probably a tie," he said. "These are a great bunch of kids who can do great things as they go through life. They can make a difference."

Friday’s celebration was timed to coincide with the end of the academic year at St. Ambrose.

Titus-Porter will receive his undergraduate degree in criminal justice with a minor in sales and marketing next weekend. He will return to campus in the fall for one final season on the football field for the Fighting Bees and to complete in his master’s in criminal justice.

St. Ambrose football coach Vince Fillipp and members of his coaching staff attended Friday as well.

"It’s great to see our players get out in the community. To these kids, he’s a college football player and it doesn’t matter what level he plays at," Fillipp said.

"He’s somebody these kids can look up to and learn from. To see him take the time that he has taken to make a difference for these kids, that’s special and that’s something we encourage all of our players to do."

Titus-Porter said he has tried to do that throughout life.

The oldest of 10 siblings, he recalls his grandfather encouraging him to be a leader within his family in the way he handled himself growing up.

As a student at Davenport North High School, he participated in a mentoring group which included visiting younger students in the district.

"It’s something I enjoyed then and have continued to do as much as I can," Titus-Porter said.

He currently juggles his academic and athletic endeavors with his volunteer hours and two jobs.

Next month and as he did last summer, Titus-Porter will also spend time interacting with youths while working for AmeriCorps.

"I believe there is a need for young people to have people to look up to and encourage them to make the most of their lives," Titus-Porter said.

"People can do great things if they develop confidence in their abilities and have good support around them. My hope has always been to make a difference and hopefully it will encourage others to do the same."