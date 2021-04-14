True freshmen making a quick Hawkeye impact

Kelton Copeland remembers the spring of his senior year of high school well.
The Iowa receivers coach recalls “going to prom and figuring out how cool my car was going to look,’’ pretty much standard fare for an 18-year old about to leave home for college.
Times have changed.
Copeland is now working with a pair of true freshmen receivers who graduated early and are figuring out how cool they can look catching passes, running correct routes and blocking for the Hawkeyes.
Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson enrolled at Iowa in January and join their teammates in reaching the midpoint of Iowa’s 15 spring football practices Thursday morning, catching the attention of their peers and coaches with how quickly they have caught on.
“Are they finished products? Not even close, but they keep answering the bell,’’ Copeland said Wednesday.
As Iowa works to replace the production of Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, receivers who combined for 48 catches as seniors in eight games last fall, Bruce and Johnson are among Hawkeyes competing for an opportunity this spring.
Bruce, at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, displayed his versatility at the high school level where he was named the Kansas City area player of the year as a junior at Olathe North High School in Kansas before competing primarily as a running back while earning all-state honors at Ankeny in Iowa last fall.
He competed as a wide receiver, quarterback, running back and defensive back in his school but is working out exclusively as a receiver this spring with the Hawkeyes.
Johnson earned all-state honors twice in Nebraska, where the 6-1, 190-pound receiver recorded 1,337 all-purpose yards and scored 17 touchdowns in seven games as a senior at Bellevue West.
“We recruited those two guys specifically for a role and we’ve been putting them in situations to see if they are ready,’’ Copeland said. “What can they handle? What can’t they handle? To be honest, there hasn’t been much they can’t handle up to this point.’’
Copeland said through Iowa’s first seven practices, both have progressed as they work to figure out what competing at the college level is all about.
He said plenty of detail work remains as they learn the scheme and the playbook.
“They are guys who are working to take advantage of an opportunity, and that’s something we talk about in the receivers room all the time,’’ Copeland said.
Senior receiver Max Cooper said Bruce and Johnson have learned quickly.
“They’re picking things up and learning faster than I remember learning when I first got here,’’ Cooper said. “They’re both quick, fast, explosive.’’
Cooper, who saw action in six games as a true freshman in 2017, said the pair of freshmen receivers can expect to quickly notice one other difference if they factor into the Hawkeyes’ rotation at receiver in the fall.
“They’ll find out that the game is extremely fast compared to what they were used to in high school,’’ Cooper said. “The pace of play, it will slow down over time, but it will be different for them at first.’’
He said both are grasping the playbook and how they fit into what Iowa needs from their positions.
“They’re catching on quickly,’’ Copeland said.
He said they are among a number of young receivers getting a look as the spring progresses.
Desmond Hutson, a sophomore who never had the virus but dealt with three COVID-related quarantines last summer before suffering an in-season injury in the fall, and redshirt freshmen Diante Vines and Quavon Matthews, are also making solid progress this spring.
“We have a lot of guys we are working to get ready to play at this level, guys who are adapting to where we’re at in 2021,’’ Copeland said. “It’s a fresh start for everyone.’’