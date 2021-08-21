True freshmen positioned to help Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — If they had to do it all over again, they would do it in a flash.
Three freshmen who enrolled at Iowa in January have positioned themselves for early playing time as the Hawkeye football team works toward its Sept. 4 season opener.
“The last six months have gotten me ready to see the field early in my career, which is what I was hoping to accomplish," receiver Keagan Johnson said. "It’s allowed me to adjust academically and to get used to the daily routine as a college football player. It’s probably worked out better than I envisioned."
The early enrollment option isn’t for every player, but for Johnson, receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Connor Colby things have worked out.
Johnson and Bruce are positioned to contribute as part of the Hawkeyes’ receiving corps this fall and Colby has worked his way onto the preseason depth chart on the offensive line as a back-up to first-year starter Nick DeJong at right tackle.
The strong initial impression made by the three has extended beyond the confines of the Hawkeye football complex.
Coach Kirk Ferentz has seen Johnson and Bruce take on pretty much everything that has come their way since arriving at Iowa at the start of the Hawkeyes offseason conditioning program in late January.
“Both Keagan and Arland have really done a nice job, and when I say nice job, they’re doing a nice job on the field but also they’ve really been impressive in regard to the way they handle everything," Ferentz said.
“Everybody comes in differently. Everybody has a different way to react to taking 14, 15 hours of classes to the workouts, the practices, all those things that you do in the spring and then in the summer. Both of them have just kind of taken it all in stride."
Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 197-pound receiver who last fall was earning all-state honors at Bellevue West in Nebraska, is listed as the back-up to Tyrone Tracy Jr. at one of Iowa’s receiver positions.
Bruce, a 5-10, 193-pound receiver who was named the Kansas City area player of the year as junior before transferring from Olathe North High School in Kansas to Ankeny last fall, is behind Nico Ragaini and Charlie Jones at the other receiver spot.
“I feel like the past few months have really given me a chance to do the things I need to do to contribute to the team," Bruce said. “That goes back to January and being able to make the gains in strength that will help me at this level."
He said the early-enrollment experience has benefited him in a multitude of ways.
“Every way possible, just being able to get into the playbook and get started with that has been a big help," Bruce said. "I’m feeling comfortable with that now. I’m not sure I’d be at that point if I would have waited to come in in June."
Johnson has found time to dissect the time-management skills necessary to deal with his football and academic requirements.
“Part of it has been learning how to set aside time to do the things needed to put yourself in a good position," Johnson said. "Finding that time outside of meetings and practice to study the playbook, working to create that edge that could make a difference."
Bruce said participating in team activities since January has helped him gain confidence.
“Everything is starting to feel natural, which is what I hoped for coming in," Bruce said. “I want to put myself in a position where I can go out and just play this fall.’’
Colby arrived at Iowa carrying 298 pounds on his 6-6 frame following an all-state career at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
While many offensive linemen are rotating positions, coaches have given Colby an opportunity to adjust by playing him exclusively at the right tackle spot.
He’s part of what Ferentz labels “wide open’’ competition for playing time as Iowa works to replace both of its starting offensive tackles from 2020.
Colby said he has had his good days and lesson-filled experiences as he has worked, looking to perfect technique and develop cohesion with a new group of teammates.
“I’ve tried to be as consistent as I can," Colby said. “The coaches have told me to expect a few mistakes and when they happen just keep working. Learn from them, watch the film later and learn from that, but just move on to the next thing. That seems to be working out."
And one day at a time, that is the objective for the three freshmen who have made the most of their decision to get a head start on their college careers.
“The big thing is to make some progress every day, do something better today than I did yesterday," Johnson said. “I feel like I’ve done that and while there is plenty of work to do, I feel like I’ve put myself in a good spot."