Trump pushes for Big Ten reversal

Already dealing with a lawsuit filed by players, upset parents looking for answers and fans frustrated that Big Ten football teams are sidelined as others begin seasons, the Big Ten is now getting pressure from President Donald Trump to kickoff the 2020 season soon.
Trump spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday morning and reversing the conference’s earlier decision to postpone the fall season was the topic of conversation.
“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,’’ Trump wrote on Twitter. “Would be good (great!) for everyone – players, fans, country. On the one yard line!’’
The Big Ten acknowledged that the conversation took place, indicating that a White House representative had reached out to Warren’s office on Monday to set up a phone call between Trump and the conference commissioner.
In a statement, the Big Ten described the conversation as “productive,’’ and said the objectives of Trump and conference leaders are aligned.
“The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible,’’ the Big Ten statement concluded.
Trump last week said he wanted to see Big Ten competition begin as soon as possible.
The conference is one of five which announced last month plans to postpone the fall season until spring, but pressure to reverse that decision has been growing in the weeks since after the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences opted not to follow suit.
The Big Ten has claimed that the Aug. 11 decision made by conference presidents and chancellors was an overwhelming decision based on science surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents of football players, including those from Iowa and Illinois, have questioned the league’s transparency in its decision and the leadership of Warren in an unwillingness to provide answers to their questions about what led to the decision.
The Big Ten found itself in a Nebraska courtroom Monday, filing a response to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players which sought answers to many of the same questions.
In its response and in a statement issued by the conference after its filing, the Big Ten acknowledged that there was a vote taken by the presidents and chancellors – something that had been questioned even by administrators in the conference.
In its court documents, the Big Ten revealed for the first time that the vote to postpone the season was 11-3 and that the outcome far exceeded the 60-percent threshold needed for passage under Big Ten bylaws.
Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State reportedly cast the votes opposed to postponing the fall season for all Big Ten sports teams.
The conference also said in a statement that the response also demonstrated that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors “based its decision on multiple factors including the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.’’
It also went on to conclude that the decision was made “in the best interest of the health and wellness of student-athletes and the surrounding communities among the 14 member institutions. The Big Ten asks that the motion be denied.’’
