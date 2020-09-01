Trump pushes for Big Ten reversal

Trump last week said he wanted to see Big Ten competition begin as soon as possible.

The conference is one of five which announced last month plans to postpone the fall season until spring, but pressure to reverse that decision has been growing in the weeks since after the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences opted not to follow suit.

The Big Ten has claimed that the Aug. 11 decision made by conference presidents and chancellors was an overwhelming decision based on science surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents of football players, including those from Iowa and Illinois, have questioned the league’s transparency in its decision and the leadership of Warren in an unwillingness to provide answers to their questions about what led to the decision.

The Big Ten found itself in a Nebraska courtroom Monday, filing a response to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players which sought answers to many of the same questions.

In its response and in a statement issued by the conference after its filing, the Big Ten acknowledged that there was a vote taken by the presidents and chancellors – something that had been questioned even by administrators in the conference.