Two Hawkeye football assistants leave program

Foster, who coached the past three seasons at Iowa, previously worked on a staff with new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley at Tennessee in 2012.

Ferentz called the move to the NFL an “important opportunity’’ for Foster.

“Since he joined our staff as the running backs coach, Derrick has had a significant impact on the players and our staff,’’ Ferentz said.

Polasek, who coached Iowa’s offensive line for the past four seasons, will be reunited with Wyoming coach Craig Bohl. The pair previously worked together from 2006-12 at North Dakota State before Bohl left to lead the Cowboys’ program.

“To reunite with coach Bohl, a true mentor of mine, is very special,’’ Polasek said in a statement. “A long time ago, coach Bohl took a chance on me and helped me learn how to be a teacher and a leader. He laid the foundation of what is my coaching philosophy and teaching style.’’

Polasek coached running backs, fullbacks and tight ends during his time with Bohl at North Dakota State before eventually working three seasons there as the offensive coordinator prior to his arrival at Iowa in 2017.

When he joined Ferentz’s staff at Iowa, Polasek coached the offensive line for the first time in his career.