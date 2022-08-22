Two Hawkeyes, Cyclone earn AP honors

Two Iowa senior defenders and one from Iowa State were named Monday as preseason all-Americans by the Associated Press.

Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell, defensive back Riley Moss and Cyclone defensive end Will McDonald IV were all selected as first-team choices by the AP college football poll panel.

Campbell and Moss were the only Big Ten defenders awarded first-team recognition while McDonald was the lone Big 12 player on the first-team defense.

Top-ranked Alabama had six players earn preseason all-American honors, including four named to the first team, while five Ohio State players landed spots on the all-American teams, including three on the first team.

The Crimson Tide's returning Heisman winner, quarterback Bryce Young was joined on the first team by linebacker Will Anderson and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, a Heisman finalist a year ago, was named to the second team but Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, offensive lineman Paris Johnson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba all earned first-team honors.

Georgia also placed three players on the first team, tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Selected as a first-team preseason all-American for the fourth time this offseason, the 6-foot-5, 246-pound Campbell earned first-team all-Big Ten honors last season after finishing with 143 tackles. His tackle total ranks as the fifth most in a single season in Iowa history.

The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native was previously named as a preseason all-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele Publications and The Sporting News.

Moss returns for his final year at Iowa after earning Big Ten defensive player of the year recognition in 2021. The 6-1, 193-pound Ankeny, Iowa, native intercepted four passes last season, returning two for touchdowns.

He has also been selected as a first-team preseason all-American by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele Publications.

A redshirt senior from Milwaukee, McDonald is a two-time first-team all-Big 12 selection who has dominated from his rush end position.

McDonald has recorded 29 career sacks, forced nine fumbles and recorded 34.5 tackles for a loss during his collegiate career.