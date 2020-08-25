Two seasons in 12 months a work in progress

With plans for a fall football season discarded by Big Ten presidents and chancellors, maintaining a complete 12-game fall schedule in 2021 is a priority for administrators now working to develop a plan to fit two seasons into one calendar year.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said a sub-committee of Big Ten athletics directors is attempting to figure out how to make a delayed 2020 season and a full 2021 season work in a 12-month window.
Current discussions are centered on several models of a condensed winter and spring season that could co-exist with a complete 12-game 2021 regular season schedule beginning one year from now.
“One of the things we are talking about is the number of games and to make sure there is time between the last game (in the winter/spring season) and the start of the 2021 season,’’ Barta said during a video conference Monday.
“We want to make certain our student-athletes are healthy and that we are able to play a full 12-game schedule along with a bowl game next fall.’’
Barta said that is among reasons administrators are looking at a revised 2020 season that could see games beginning as early as the first week of January.
“The sooner we are able to get back and do safely, the better for all of us,’’ Barta said.
The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to dictate what happens, but the chair of College Football Playoff selection committee said watching others play this fall as Big Ten teams sit would be difficult.
“Every Saturday, if that occurs, would be gut-wrenching as a student-athlete, as a coach, as an athletic director or as a Hawkeye fan,’’ Barta said. “I certainly don’t wish ill will on anybody. I just wish we could play as soon as possible.’’
A sub-committee of athletic directors Barta said is being guided by Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez. He is studying options to give Big Ten teams that chance.
He said an early-as-possible start has benefits beyond the primary objective of giving players enough recovery time from a physical standpoint from the end of the delayed 2020 season to the start of the 2021 season.
In a scenario where games would begin in early January, it is likely that indoor stadiums would host the majority if not all games.
That would counter potential field issues created by fickle Midwestern winter weather and it would ease the game-management workload for university staffs who will already be taxed with accommodating previously scheduled winter sports events.
“It could become a very busy time on a lot of campuses,’’ Barta said.
Barta said one proposal being studied would allow the football season to end before the postseason begins for basketball and wrestling teams.
Other ideas would have games starting later in January or into February with a shortened season running through late March or early April.
Barta indicated that athletic directors are working with the conference’s television partners — Fox and ESPN — to see what is logistically possible.
He said the idea of pairing a football game from a neutral venue with another on-campus event — a basketball game or top-level wrestling dual — is being studied as one unique way to build a television audience.
“There are a lot of ideas on the table right now,’’ Barta said. “We’ll have to see where it all leads.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!