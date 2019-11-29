UNI not taking non-scholarship San Diego lightly

"As with any game, it can be won up front and that is where we want to try to impact the game."

UNI head coach Mark Farley has gotten more and more impressed every time he sits down to watch USD film.

"You can see the coaching in the players," Farley said. "It is very good football and as you watch it on film you get a better understanding of how they have been consistent year in, year out.

"They do what they do and they do it very well."

The Toreros definitely have the sixth-ranked Panthers' full attention.

"The confidence factor is a big deal and that is why I think they are so successful when they get to this level," Farley added. "They are a Top 20 football team right now, and they deserve to be here."

UNI adds it must continue to do the things it does well.

Number one on that list is protecting home turf where the Panthers (8-4) are 6-0 this season and own a 19-5 playoff record inside the UNI-Dome, including a 11-1 mark in home playoff openers.