UNI not taking non-scholarship San Diego lightly

CEDAR FALLS — Scholarship. Non-scholarship.
The University of San Diego, Saturday's FCS first-round playoff opponent for Northern Iowa, is the only non-scholarship program in the 24-team field.
The argument could be made that the Toreros are at a disadvantage.
Panther offensive linemen Jackson Scott-Brown has a differing opinion. Scott-Brown says put San Diego's film up against any FCS scholarship program and the difference is marginal at best.
Scott-Brown's point is the scholarship, non-scholarship thing does not matter because the Toreros know how to win.
"Culture is culture," Scott-Brown said. "We have seen the film. They play super hard. The way they play ... they don't look like a non-scholarship team."
San Diego has dominated the Pioneer Conference, having won its last 37 conference games, but the unranked Toreros (9-2) have also shown they won't be intimidated in the playoffs or on the road. A year ago, USD lost in the first round to Nicholls State, but in previous two seasons the Toreros won first-round games over Northern Arizona and Cal Poly, respectively.
"I feel like we have to respect every bit of their team," defensive end Elerson Smith said. "They are 9-2 and have made the playoffs for a reason. If we overlook any part of this game we will end up with the short end of the stick. We want to cover all corners and come into this game fully prepared for everything."
USD is led by a no-nonsense head coach in Dale Lindsey, the oldest active Div. I head coach at 76. Ohio's Frank Solich is 75.
While Lindsey's back-ground includes a stint as a San Diego Charger linebacker coach, the Toreros' offense gets all the headlines.
Johnston native Reed Sinnett directs an offense that averages 498.8 yards per game and 41.7 points. Sinnett has thrown for better than 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns. All-American receiver Michael Bandy has caught 72 passes for 1,140 yards and 12 scores, while sophomore tight end Dalton Kincaid has 19 touchdown receptions in two seasons. Kincaid has 38 catches for 772 yards and eight scores.
USD hasn't scored fewer than 31 points in a game this year and has scored 42 or more in six straight games, and when the Toreros get the lead, they usually keep it.
In its eight Pioneer League games, USD outscored its opponents by 218 points (359-141), trailing for less than 25 minutes of total game action in that stretch. In fact, San Diego did not trail in a Pioneer League game for the last 272 minutes, 15 seconds of its regular season.
The Toreros' two losses this season came at Cal Poly (52-34) and at home to a team the Panthers are familiar with, UC-Davis (38-35), when the Aggies were ranked fifth in the country.
"Their quarterback does a great job of getting the ball out on time and quick," Smith said. "He has real good timing with his wide receivers, and they have a really good tight end.
"As with any game, it can be won up front and that is where we want to try to impact the game."
UNI head coach Mark Farley has gotten more and more impressed every time he sits down to watch USD film.
"You can see the coaching in the players," Farley said. "It is very good football and as you watch it on film you get a better understanding of how they have been consistent year in, year out.
"They do what they do and they do it very well."
The Toreros definitely have the sixth-ranked Panthers' full attention.
"The confidence factor is a big deal and that is why I think they are so successful when they get to this level," Farley added. "They are a Top 20 football team right now, and they deserve to be here."
UNI adds it must continue to do the things it does well.
Number one on that list is protecting home turf where the Panthers (8-4) are 6-0 this season and own a 19-5 playoff record inside the UNI-Dome, including a 11-1 mark in home playoff openers.
On the positive news front, UNI will have some injured players back for Saturday's 1 p.m. kickoff.
Wide receiver Deion McShane will play and star receiver Isaiah Weston is much closer to returning to the lineup than he has been in the past two weeks.
Scott-Brown says the Panthers need to build off how they closed the regular season with a 38-7 win over Western Illinois.
"That was one of our better games," Scott-Brown said. "Offense, defense, special teams all made great effort every play and that is something I hope to see steamroll into this game."