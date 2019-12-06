UNI-South Dakota State at a glance

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4)

Storylines: This is a second-round game in the FCS playoffs. UNI was ranked higher in the final FCS poll (sixth to 10th for South Dakota State) but it did not get a first-round bye. The Jackrabbits did, presumably because they defeated the Panthers 38-7 on Nov. 16. UNI opened the playoffs with a 17-3 victory over San Diego, shutting down a team that was averaging 41 points per game. They have been decimated by injuries, however, and are hoping to get back two of their best players — receiver Isaiah Weston and linebacker Chris Kolarevic — for this game. SDSU also is hoping to get back top rusher Pierre Strong, who was sidelined for its regular season-ending loss to South Dakota.