UNI transfer among select company with Hawkeyes

Iowa’s football program has never been a frequent shopper in the NCAA transfer portal, but the Hawkeyes won’t hesitate to select something that seems to be the right fit.

“For us, it’s something that has to make sense,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Sunday.

Monday night, the Hawkeyes found that fit in Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back who prepped for West Burlington-Notre Dame announced on social media that he was joining the Iowa program for his senior season.

“I knew when I entered the transfer portal I was going to have to make a big decision. After a lot of time and consideration, I have decided to commit to the University of Iowa,’’ Williams wrote on Twitter.

He thanked UNI coach Mark Farley, his assistants and the Panthers’ strength and academic staffs for helping him develop as a player and person and thanked Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive coordinator Phil Parker for the opportunity he has been given.

Williams, who placed his name into the transfer portal when the Missouri Valley Football Conference delayed the start of its season until February, ultimately selected Iowa over opportunities from Kansas State and North Carolina State.