UNI turns to Day at quarterback

CEDAR FALLS — Mark Farley made it official Wednesday.

After a spectacular second half performance in Northern Iowa’s win over Sacramento State, Michigan State transfer Theo Day is the Panthers’ new starting quarterback.

Day will take the first snap Saturday when UNI hosts St. Thomas at 4:05 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome.

“We have been looking at this for a long time and I believe he earned the right with how he played that particular day to become the starter,” Farley said. “He made the most of his opportunity Saturday against Sacramento State.

“I’ve told all these guys when you get an opportunity you better be ready for it because you don’t know when it is going to come. If you are ready for it and you do well you are going to get more opportunities. Theo did that and that is why he is getting another opportunity.”

The 6-foot-5, 222-pound Day was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the state of Michigan in 2018. Day played five snaps in his MSU career, throwing three passes, completing two for 12 yards. He transferred to UNI in the offseason.

Against Sac State, Day replaced McElvain at the start of the third quarter and promptly led the Panthers on touchdown drives with his first four possessions.