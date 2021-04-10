UNI upset bid denied in season finale

“No,” Farley said if he thought about going for it. “We were playing such good defense right there. If I go for it they are in field goal range with a couple of first downs. If I don’t go for it and pin them down they have to go the length of the field with not many seconds left on the clock.

“They made the big play on the throw…made a play. We came back and made three plays and they end up with just three points.”

NDSU extended its lead to 17-6 when Josh Babicz hauled in a 36-yard score with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.

UNI answered when McElvain hit Logan Wolf with a 41-yard bomb to set up a Hoosman 1-yard plunge with 13:16 left in the fourth. Wolf led UNI with four catches for 82 yards, while Hoosman carried the ball 23 times for 70 yards and had two catches for 23.

Trailing 17-12, the Panthers watched as NDSU went on a 12-play, 71-yard drive that ate up 6:59 of the fourth to go up 23-12.

But UNI continued to fight but in the end Watson and the Bison walked out victors.

“It is obviously disappointing,” said McElvain who completed 14 of 27 passes for 193 yards in his first action after missing two weeks for COVID protocols and another week when UNI’s game at South Dakota was cancelled last week. “It was a tough ending, but this is something we can work with going forward."

