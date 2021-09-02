Unusual trek leads Grimes to starting QB job at Augie

As it turned out, both Grimes and Bell feel as if the knee injury — that, according to Grimes, occurred in a non-contact situation on the last play of the last practice in the fall of 2020 — and subsequent surgery actually helped him improve as a quarterback.

Bell said the surgery that was performed on Nov. 17 in Florida on his left knee changed his delivery.

“It shortened his stride and motion,” Bell said. “Now he gets the ball out faster. He’s a much more accurate and decisive thrower of the football.”

With a wry grin, Grimes agreed the surgery changed him for the better.

“I used to have a bit of a baseball throw where I would wind it up,” admitted Grimes. “My feet got too far apart and my body would be all over the place. Now that I’ve had my knee and have found more control over my body, I feel much more mechanical throwing wise and I see a lot less inconsistencies with my throws.

“So, the knee might have sucked, but it helped me a different way. … I’ve always seen myself as a mobile quarterback, but I feel my knee has turned me into a little more of a thrower, which is a benefit for the whole team.”