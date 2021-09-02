Unusual trek leads Grimes to starting QB job at Augie

Jason Grimes has taken quite a unique rout to becoming the starting quarterback for the Augustana College football team this fall.
From not being on the recruiting radar until late in his senior high school year to a fluke major knee injury that required surgery to winning a three-way battle in preseason camp, Grimes has withstood a lot ahead of leading the Vikings into Saturday's season opener at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn.
“It's been unique,” Grimes said.
To say the least.
Until late last week, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore had been battling fellow sophomores Thomas Hall (a transfer who set numerous passing records at Metamora High School before playing basketball for two years at Bradley University) and Cole Bhardwaj for the job.
After fall camp and a pair of impressive performances in two scrimmages, the Naples, Fla., resident won the job.
Augie coach Steve Bell saw Grimes was physically ready to battle for the starting nod, but was worried more about him mentally along with his grasp of the playbook.
“He did a wonderful job of knowing our offense and that was probably the thing that stood out the most,” Bell said. “He came in Day 1 understanding what we did even though he didn’t get to rep it in the spring. That was a big jump from him from fall to fall.”
As it turned out, both Grimes and Bell feel as if the knee injury — that, according to Grimes, occurred in a non-contact situation on the last play of the last practice in the fall of 2020 — and subsequent surgery actually helped him improve as a quarterback.
Bell said the surgery that was performed on Nov. 17 in Florida on his left knee changed his delivery.
“It shortened his stride and motion,” Bell said. “Now he gets the ball out faster. He’s a much more accurate and decisive thrower of the football.”
With a wry grin, Grimes agreed the surgery changed him for the better.
“I used to have a bit of a baseball throw where I would wind it up,” admitted Grimes. “My feet got too far apart and my body would be all over the place. Now that I’ve had my knee and have found more control over my body, I feel much more mechanical throwing wise and I see a lot less inconsistencies with my throws.
“So, the knee might have sucked, but it helped me a different way. … I’ve always seen myself as a mobile quarterback, but I feel my knee has turned me into a little more of a thrower, which is a benefit for the whole team.”
Both Grimes and Bell feel as if he is still plenty mobile, too. Bell said that some of the running plays will be pulled back a bit, but that Grimes can still protect himself back there as needed.
The other huge twist in Grimes’ tale revolved around how he even made it to the Quad-Cities. He admitted that he had never heard of Augustana College or Rock Island until January of his senior year at Barron Collier High School in Naples.
Ironically, it was because of the COVID-19 pandemic that Augie even became an option.
He said that his brother, Cameron Grimes, played for Viking defensive coordinator Dick Maloney from 2008-12 when he was head coach at the University of Chicago. Cameron had called Maloney when things were shut down because of the pandemic.
“My older brother was checking in on Coach Maloney and somehow my name got brought into it and he watched my film and said he thought I could fit nicely in with the team,” Grimes said. “That's why I came here.”
The lanky Grimes admitted that he was looking for something different than what the schools recruiting him were offering. Seeking a better academic option, Augie suddenly fit the bill.
The chance to continue playing football was the bonus.
“I loved what Coach Bell was saying and thought it could be a great fit here,” said Grimes, who is majoring in economics and minoring in political science as he hopes to get into law school someday. “I love the way they play, the spread offense, I love the way they attack the field and I love the way our defense is a force out there and forcing offenses into 3-and-outs.”
Had it not been for a chance at Augie, Grimes admitted he would have called it a career and “probably been a student at the University of Florida.”
Instead, he is looking forward to putting on the Viking uniform and being a big part of the continued upward trend of the program.
That begins Saturday.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of fulfillment and happiness because I’m finally going to be back out on the field with the boys that I’ve been training with for a year now,” said Grimes of taking that first snap. “It’s going to feel great to be able to come back out there, knowing the team that we have and the confidence that we can come out there with. I think it’s going to be a huge boost for us.”