Update: Big Ten Football to resume weekend of Oct. 23

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz called the decision “welcome news’’ for his team.

“Our focus is now to train and prepare to compete on October 23-24, recognizing that the health and safety of our players is our number one priority,’’ Ferentz said. “I am proud of the attitude and work ethic our players have displayed over the past several weeks of uncertainty.’’

Big Ten teams will play nine games over a nine-week period, eight-regular season games followed by a unique “champions week’’ which will not only pair the first-place finishers from each division but will also match-up second-place, third-place finishers all the way through seventh place.

Wisconsin director of athletics Barry Alvarez, who chaired a committee which assembled four football scheduling models, said the idea for the ninth week will be to avoid regular-season rematches as much possible.

He said the ninth game was added to create additional meaning to the season.

The details of the schedule remain a work in progress and will be finalized in upcoming days.

Fans hoping to attend games will not get that chance. Administrators have decided that conference-wide, no tickets will be sold for games this season. Parents of players will be allowed to attend.