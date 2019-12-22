USC talent motivates Hawkeyes' Smith-Marsette

He praised his blockers for helping him live up to a preseason promise that he would return a kick for a score this fall.

“I guaranteed one back in the summertime. I’m a man of my word, but that’s Nebraska’s fault. They shouldn’t have kicked it to me,’’ Smith-Marsette said, adding that he is more than willing to take whatever comes his way.

That approach has allowed Smith-Marsette to grow his game this season, an effort which started in the Outback Bowl a year ago when he matched a career high with four catches for 29 yards including a touchdown reception in the 27-22 win over Mississippi State.

He has caught at least three passes 11 times during Iowa’s 9-3 regular season, providing a consistent option for quarterback Nate Stanley.

“He’s doing a great job of running his routes, getting open and fulfilling his responsibilities as a blocker,’’ Stanley said. “He’s shown a lot of growth this year.’’

Smith-Marsette doesn’t believe that is an accident.

He said he has concentrated on developing a steadier approach to his game.