Uwazurike takes on bigger leadership role with Cyclones

“We lean on (Uwazurike) a lot just given all of the reps and game experience he’s had,” Rasheed said. “When those game weeks come, him being with us, studying film and bringing young guys with him will pay off. He’s going to go the extra mile when he prepares for a team, and that’s going to be valuable.”

Uwazurike has never been a stat-sheet stuffer, much in the same way All-Big 12 D-lineman Ray Lima wasn’t, but their impact on and off the field is hard to duplicate. That being said, Uwazurike did have his most productive season of his career last year with 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Uwazurike has been a starter since he was a sophomore and played in all 13 games as a freshman as a key reserve. The experience he’s had and the leaders he’s been around — including Lima and Bailey — has set him up to help guide young players like Blake Peterson, J.R. Singleton and Corey Suttle who will have to help fill the voids left by Josh Bailey and Bankston.

“I just watched the people before me,” Uwazurike said. “I feel like that’s the key to becoming a great leader in this program. I’ve learned you have to bond with everyone inside and outside of football. Everyone is different and it’s easier to know how everyone likes to communicate and be treated when you’re around them a lot.