Uwazurike's production has grown as he's grown

His size and ability to move around along the line is why coach Matt Campbell believes Uwazurike is breaking out in his sixth year.

“I think him playing inside and outside is why you’re seeing so much statistical production,” Campbell said. “He’s not always at the same place, and for the last three years, he was always sitting at the boundary defensive end spot. Now, he’s at the three technique, then moving to the boundary end, then he’s in at nose guard and after that he’s the field defensive end.

“We’re moving Enyi all around and for him, it’s a huge benefit because he’s showing his flexibility but it’s also allowing us to create some matchups that can be in our favor."

Those matchups have proven to be in Iowa State’s favor, too.

Uwazurike has already recorded three sacks, which tied his career high. The three sacks are tied for the third most in the Big 12 and he’s just a half sack off of Will McDonald, who led the nation in sacks last season.

Uwazurike also has 14 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three quarterback hurries and a pass break up.

He’s made the transition from playing just one position to several.