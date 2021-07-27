Valley coaches welcome a 'normal' summer

As they prepare for the start of a second season in seven months, Missouri Valley football coaches seek consistency following a normal summer routine.
Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley and Western Illinois coach Jared Elliott have worked to create a sense of normalcy for their teams as they prepare for a full fall schedule just months after playing a shortened spring season.
“Going back to January, we lost a lot of developmental time by playing that spring season and while we can’t get that back, we can try to get the routine back to as close to normal as we can,’’ Farley said Tuesday during the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason media day.
“Since the first of June, that’s what we’ve been trying to do. We’ve been trying to have a normal summer of preparation leading up to a normal fall camp.’’
Elliott said the Leathernecks have followed their normal summer schedule as well in recent weeks.
“I think that has been good for everyone to have a real summer,’’ Elliott said. “June 1 is when we started off and I think it’s been good to have things back on a typical schedule.’’
Both UNI and Western Illinois are looking to rebound from losing records in the unique spring season prompted by the COVID-10 pandemic.
The Panthers finished sixth in the conference at 3-4 while the Leathernecks won just one of the six games they played to take ninth among the 10 teams that competed in the spring.
All 11 teams in the Missouri Valley expect to take the field this fall, with UNI picked fifth and Western Illinois 11th in the conference’s preseason poll announced Tuesday.
South Dakota State, which reached the Football Championship Subdivision title game in the spring, was picked first in the poll of conference coaches, media and sports information directors.
The Jackrabbits received 24 first-place votes, six more than second-place North Dakota State. Northern Iowa received the remaining first-place vote among the 43 ballots cast. North Dakota finished third and Southern Illinois was fourth ahead of UNI in the annual poll.
“Having been placed in that number one position comes a responsibility to play great football,’’ South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said.
Farley and Elliott want their teams to play more consistent football than they did in the spring.
At UNI, Farley had no issues with how hard his team played during a spring which included a lot of lineup changes because of health issues.
“But there was no consistency at all, we couldn’t get a rhythm going,’’ Farley said. “It was nobody’s fault, it was just the circumstances we were presented with.’’
Farley believes a return to a normal preseason camp, a regular fall routine and a new outdoor practice facility that should be available in September should all help the Panthers.
“The outdoor field will be a game changer because of the ability it gives us to teach and develop players,’’ Farley said.
UNI placed three players on the first-team preseason all-Missouri Valley team, including the league’s returning defensive player of the year in lineman Jared Brinkman.
Linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and placekicker Matthew Cook also landed first-team positions, while the Panthers’ Trevor Penning on the offensive line, Omar Brown and Austin Evans in the secondary and Deion McShane as an all-purpose player were named to the second team.
Western Illinois wide receiver Dennis Houston was named as a first-team choice, while the Leathernecks’ Tony Tate was named to the second team as a receiver and a return specialist.
“Those guys had a chance to compete and play in the spring, and we had a lot of young guys gain experience that we hope will benefit us this fall,’’ Elliott said.
That work across the conference, where coaches are now attempting to get as many players possible vaccinated as possible to prevent future coronavirus issues, is part of what has been become this summer’s routine.