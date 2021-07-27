Valley coaches welcome a 'normal' summer

The Panthers finished sixth in the conference at 3-4 while the Leathernecks won just one of the six games they played to take ninth among the 10 teams that competed in the spring.

All 11 teams in the Missouri Valley expect to take the field this fall, with UNI picked fifth and Western Illinois 11th in the conference’s preseason poll announced Tuesday.

South Dakota State, which reached the Football Championship Subdivision title game in the spring, was picked first in the poll of conference coaches, media and sports information directors.

The Jackrabbits received 24 first-place votes, six more than second-place North Dakota State. Northern Iowa received the remaining first-place vote among the 43 ballots cast. North Dakota finished third and Southern Illinois was fourth ahead of UNI in the annual poll.

“Having been placed in that number one position comes a responsibility to play great football,’’ South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said.

Farley and Elliott want their teams to play more consistent football than they did in the spring.

At UNI, Farley had no issues with how hard his team played during a spring which included a lot of lineup changes because of health issues.