The first Iowa football player likely to be selected in this week’s NFL Draft never started a game for the Hawkeyes.

Lukas Van Ness is projected to be a first-round choice when the NFL begins its 2023 selection process Thursday night in Kansas City, positioned to become the Hawkeyes’ first defensive lineman taken in the draft’s initial round since Adrian Clayborn was taken with the 20th pick overall in 2011.

That possibility was among the reasons Van Ness chose to forego his final two seasons of eligibility, declaring for the draft four days following Iowa’s 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL,’’ Van Ness said in announcing plans to leave the Hawkeye program.

In the months since, the 6-foot-5, 272-pound Barrington, Ill., native has done nothing to hurt his chances to make that happen.

Van Ness performed well at the NFL Combine in early March, clocked at 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash. His time of 7.02 seconds in the 3-cone drill was the second fastest among this year draft class as was his time of 4.32 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle.

He left Indianapolis positioned as a probable first-round selection and remains in that spot as the draft approaches.

Most recent mock drafts have Van Ness slotted anywhere between ninth and 24h, something that would leave him in elite company in Hawkeye history.

In addition to Clayborn, the only other Iowa defensive lineman to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft was Alex Karras, taken by Detroit with the 10th overall pick in 1958.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said a combination of abilities has left Van Ness in elite company.

“Van Ness is a versatile and productive defender who made an impact at end and tackle for the Hawkeyes even though he never actually started a game,’’ Kiper said.

What Van Ness has seen over the past two seasons for Iowa is plenty of playing time.

The Hawkeyes typically rotate at least eight players on their four-man defensive front and among defensive linemen last season, only Logan Lee at a tackle spot played more snaps than Van Ness did in a reserve role.

“These guys, they’re out there pounding on every snap,’’ Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. “We like to keep fresh legs and bodies on the field as much as we can. You look at Van Ness, it was Joe Evans then Van Ness who played at that spot. They both got the job done.’’

Van Ness enjoyed two productive seasons for the Hawkeyes, sharing the team lead in sacks in each of the past two seasons.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Van Ness and Evans each finished with seven sacks while those two along with Deontae Craig each collected 6.5 sacks last fall.

Van Ness finished with a team-leading 11 tackles for a loss last season among his 38 stops. He also totaled four quarterback hurries and blocked a pair of kicks.

While it was that type of productivity that caught the attention of NFL scouts, it was that production that Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz hoped Van Ness would one day produce.

The Hawkeye coach recalled the first time he saw Van Ness when he was a junior in high school.

“First time I saw him was in the library at Barrington High School four, five years ago. I knew his sister went to (Iowa) from the coach up there, coach (Joe) Sanchez, older sister was a freshman or sophomore, business student at that time,’’ Ferentz said.

“He was a young kid at that point, a junior in his school, 220, 225 pounds. Showed up here in June, came to camp, same camp (current Iowa defensive tackle) Yahya Black was at. It was on a Friday night.’’

Ferentz recalled that Van Ness’ body had started to mature a bit in the months since he first visited with him.

“We ended up offering him out of camp, felt really good about him,’’ Ferentz said. “And he’s been nothing but a great player for us. He does a great job in the classroom and he’s got a tremendous future.’’

Van Ness is one of a handful of Hawkeyes who are expected to be selected in the NFL’s three-day, seven-round draft.

Linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and cornerback Riley Moss are also considered likely selections while safety Kaevon Merriweather is also projected as a potential late-round choice.