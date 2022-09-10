Van Ness: Punt blocks were by design

IOWA CITY — It came together as planned, but Lukas Van Ness wanted more.

The Iowa defensive end blocked two Iowa State punts during the Hawkeyes’ 10-7 loss to the Cyclones on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, the result of a week’s worth of work on the practice field.

Van Ness blocked a punt at the end of ISU’s first offensive series of the game — setting up a 2-play, 16-yard touchdown drive and Iowa’s only points — and swatted a second attempt midway through the third quarter.

He credited special teams coordinator LeVar Woods with putting together a workable plan based on tape of Iowa State’s season-opening win over Southeast Missouri State.

“Coach Woods dialed that up," Van Ness said. "We noticed that Iowa State had their two guys in a shield to protect the punter and that they were a little offset off the line a little bit. So, they lined me up and it gave me a straight shot to run at the shield and block a couple of punts."

It was mission accomplished for Van Ness, the first Hawkeye to block two punts in a game since Sean Considine blocked a pair against Iowa State in 2003.

“I was able to get there a couple of times, but it wasn’t enough," Van Ness said.

The sophomore from Barrington, Ill., felt he could have done more to help alter the outcome.

“We played our hearts out, but we came out on the losing side," Van Ness said. “We are definitely disappointed. It’s a heartbreaker, hurts a lot. We have to regroup."

Day of firsts: On its way to its first win in the Cy-Hawk Series since 2014, Iowa State accomplished a number of firsts on Saturday.

Will McDonald IV had his first career fumble recovery on Gerry Vaughn’s first career forced fumble and first sack of the season.

Jace Gilbert connected on the first field goal attempt of his career, hitting from 22 yards in the second quarter to collect points that proved to be the difference in the game.

Kendall Jackson collected his first career fumble recovery at the 1-yard line in the third quarter.

Busy day: In addition to leading Iowa with a career-high 11 tackles, Cooper DeJean intercepted a pass in the end zone and broke up two more passes.

“I was just trying to do my job," the sophomore cornerback said. He went on to say about his second-half interception, “I was playing my zone. I saw a chance and just went after the ball.’’

DeJean joined Quinn Schulte with nine tackles, Logan Lee with eight and Terry Roberts with six in recording career-high tackle totals.

Long-distance drive: Iowa State’s 99-yard touchdown drive was the longest by the Cyclones in nearly a decade.

ISU's most recent 99-yard touchdown drive before Saturday came on Nov. 30, 2013 in a game against West Virginia.

Lesson learned: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he learned a difference between how games are officiated in the Big Ten and the Big 12 on Saturday, when a Big 12 crew worked the Hawkeye game.

In retrospect, Ferentz said he should have called a timeout when Xavier Hutchinson made a third-down catch along the sideline that would have likely been reviewed in a Big Ten game. Instead, ISU went hurry up and continued its drive.

“That play would have been stopped in the Big Ten. That’s just the way it goes. Any bang-bang play, they stop it and don’t let the opponent quick snap it,’’ Ferentz said. “Credit to (Iowa State), smart move on their part. I still don’t know if it was a good catch or not, but it would have been nice to have a review."

Century link: Receiver Sam LaPorta joined 24 other Iowa receivers who have caught 100 career passes with a reception late in the third quarter.

LaPorta entered the game needing three catches to reach 100 and he accomplished that when he linked up with Spencer Petras for a two-yard gain with just under 2 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Same five: Iowa’s front five on offense remained unchanged from the Hawkeyes’ season opener.

Mason Richman and Nick DeJong opened at left tackle and left guard, Logan Jones made his second start at center and Beau Stephens and Connor Colby made their second starts at right guard and right tackle, respectively.

Sidelined: Although running back Gavin Williams returned to action, Iowa continued to deal with injury issues.

Receivers Nico Ragaini, Keagan Johnson and Diante Vines and defensive back Jermari Harris missed their second straight game, while linebacker Jestin Jacobs and defensive tackle Yahya Black sat out because of injuries suffered in the Hawkeyes’ season opener.

Ferentz said Johnson may be in a position to see his first action of the season when the Hawkeyes host Nevada next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Ragaini remains a “couple of weeks’’ away.’’

Iowa State starting offensive tackle Jake Remsburg and reserve running back Cartevious Norton also sat out Saturday.

Grant Treiber, a junior, made his second straight start at right tackle in place of Remsburg.