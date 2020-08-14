Vandervelde: Even without games, the wave must continue

The tradition is only three years old, but supporters of the Iowa football program are determined that it will continue this fall.
There won’t be a sousaphone player dotting the I in the Script Ohio any time soon. Michigan players won’t be leaping up to touch the banner as they race onto the field. Wisconsin’s students won’t "jump around" during the break between the third and fourth quarters.
But the Iowa Wave will go on.
At least if Julian Vandervelde and others have anything to do with it.
After the Big Ten opted to table its football season for this fall, meaning there won’t be any Hawkeye games in Kinnick Stadium until at least March, Vandervelde took to Twitter with an idea.
“@HawkeyeFootball Faithful! Just tossing this out there. I know we're all disappointed but probably none more than the kids who will miss the wave this year. What if we all showed up at Kinnick, Saturday September 5th, masked up, 6 ft apart, in black and gold, 11 a.m., and waved?’’
You’ll recall that in 2017 everyone in Kinnick Stadium — fans, players, coaches, officials, everyone — began waving to the kids on the 10th floor of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital between the first and second quarters.
The idea caught on very, very quickly and was praised from coast to coast as the neatest new tradition in the college game.
Following the 2017 season, it earned Iowa the Disney Sports' Spirit Award during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Vandervelde, a former Davenport Central star who played for the Hawkeyes from 2007 through 2010, feels it’s imperative that this thing continues even without the games themselves. He suggested doing it on Sept. 5 because that’s the day the Hawkeyes were scheduled to open the season at home against Maryland.
It’s not clear if Iowa officials are quite so high on the idea.
The reason the Big Ten season has been scuttled is because of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about having large numbers of people gathered together in one place.
"It’s mostly been positive as far as the response is concerned," Vandervelde said of his Twitter idea. "I think that for the most part right now, I don’t know how viable it is.
"Obviously, with the pandemic and everything, we don’t want to do anything that’s over the top. We’ve talked to the university and the athletics department about potential ways of doing it either safely in person with a very limited number of people there or potentially through various virtual means."
Some have suggested that they charge admission for people to come in and wave, with the proceeds going to help the kids in the hospital.
Many have proposed that perhaps Iowa fans could just send in videos of themselves waving. They then could show a replay of some classic Iowa game from the past on the giant screen above the north end zone and show montages of people waving during breaks in the action.
"It’s a long way from fruition but I’d like to do something and I think the athletics department would, too," Vandervelde said.
"It’s still far enough away that we’ve got time to make something work," he added. "We want to do something. It’s just a matter of how to do it responsibly that honors the tradition that is the wave and the spirit of it."
