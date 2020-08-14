Vandervelde: Even without games, the wave must continue

The tradition is only three years old, but supporters of the Iowa football program are determined that it will continue this fall.

There won’t be a sousaphone player dotting the I in the Script Ohio any time soon. Michigan players won’t be leaping up to touch the banner as they race onto the field. Wisconsin’s students won’t "jump around" during the break between the third and fourth quarters.

But the Iowa Wave will go on.

At least if Julian Vandervelde and others have anything to do with it.

After the Big Ten opted to table its football season for this fall, meaning there won’t be any Hawkeye games in Kinnick Stadium until at least March, Vandervelde took to Twitter with an idea.

“@HawkeyeFootball Faithful! Just tossing this out there. I know we're all disappointed but probably none more than the kids who will miss the wave this year. What if we all showed up at Kinnick, Saturday September 5th, masked up, 6 ft apart, in black and gold, 11 a.m., and waved?’’

You’ll recall that in 2017 everyone in Kinnick Stadium — fans, players, coaches, officials, everyone — began waving to the kids on the 10th floor of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital between the first and second quarters.