VanValkenburg wants more, sticks with Hawkeyes

After spending three seasons as part of the football team at NCAA Division II Hillsdale College, Zach VanValkenburg arrived at Iowa two years ago curious to see if he could compete at the Big Ten level.

Now, VanValkenburg finds himself curious to see where it all can lead with a third season in a Hawkeye uniform.

Named earlier this month as a second-team all-Big Ten selection, VanValkenburg announced plans Wednesday to return to for an additional year of seasoning on the Iowa defensive line.

“Thank you to all of the people who have made playing at Iowa an incredibly rewarding experience for me thus far,’’ VanValkenburg wrote on Twitter.

“Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and the rest of the staff took a huge chance on me two years ago and I will never forget it. That being said, I would be foolish to turn down the unexpected opportunity to come back for a third year with brothers in 2021. Go Hawks.’’

The NCAA is providing all current players with an additional year of eligibility because of the way the COVID-19 pandemic has altered football seasons across the country.

VanValkenburg returns after becoming a disruptive force off the edge during the Hawkeyes’ 6-2 season.