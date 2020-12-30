VanValkenburg wants more, sticks with Hawkeyes

After spending three seasons as part of the football team at NCAA Division II Hillsdale College, Zach VanValkenburg arrived at Iowa two years ago curious to see if he could compete at the Big Ten level.
Now, VanValkenburg finds himself curious to see where it all can lead with a third season in a Hawkeye uniform.
Named earlier this month as a second-team all-Big Ten selection, VanValkenburg announced plans Wednesday to return to for an additional year of seasoning on the Iowa defensive line.
“Thank you to all of the people who have made playing at Iowa an incredibly rewarding experience for me thus far,’’ VanValkenburg wrote on Twitter.
“Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and the rest of the staff took a huge chance on me two years ago and I will never forget it. That being said, I would be foolish to turn down the unexpected opportunity to come back for a third year with brothers in 2021. Go Hawks.’’
The NCAA is providing all current players with an additional year of eligibility because of the way the COVID-19 pandemic has altered football seasons across the country.
VanValkenburg returns after becoming a disruptive force off the edge during the Hawkeyes’ 6-2 season.
The first of four draft-eligible starters on the defensive line to announce future plans, VanValkenburg shared the national lead with four fumble recoveries in addition to ranking seventh in the Big Ten with 8.5 tackles for a loss and 12th in the conference with 3.5 sacks among his 30 tackles.
While VanValkenburg has chosen to extend his Iowa career, running back Mekhi Sargent and tight end Shaun Beyer are the most recent Hawkeyes to announce plans to make themselves eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sargent and Beyer announced their decisions Wednesday on social media, joining offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and wide receivers Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette in making formal announcements indicating that they will not return next season.
Kicker Keith Duncan, linebacker Nick Niemann and defensive tackle Dalles Jacobus, all seniors on the Iowa depth chart for the canceled TransPerfect Music City Bowl, have indicated that they have concluded their Hawkeye careers.
Sargent, who earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors during Iowa’s 6-2 season, is among 11 players in Hawkeye history to rush for 20 touchdowns in a career.
He ranked third in the Big Ten this season with seven rushing touchdowns and was seventh in the league with an average of 5.7 yards per carry.
“To coach Kirk Ferentz, thank you for seeing my potential when not many others did. I will always be grateful for the opportunity and leadership you provided,’’ Sargent wrote. “To the coaching, strength and academic staff, thank you for helping me develop into a better person both on and off the field.’’
Sargent went on to conclude, “The time has now come for me to pursue my lifelong dream and enter the 2021 NFL draft. I am excited for what the future holds.’’
Beyer described his career as “a dream come true,’’ writing, “There is no other feeling like coming out of that tunnel at Kinnick. I will cherish the memories I have made at Iowa for the rest of my life.’’
He concluded his senior season with 11 receptions for 158 yards and the first touchdown of his career, a 16-yard catch at Illinois.