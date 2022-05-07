Versatile Monticello athlete picks Hawkeyes

Iowa added a versatile four-sport athlete to its 2024 football recruiting class on Saturday.

Preston Ries of Monticello became the fourth in-state high school sophomore to verbally commit to the Hawkeyes, announcing his decision on social media Saturday morning.

Ries posted photos of himself in an Iowa football uniform and images of himself surrounded by family members, writing simply “Committed,’’ after accepting a scholarship offer he received last month from Hawkeye coaches.

Already an all-state selection in two sports, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound has visited the Iowa campus three times and ultimately chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.

He was recruited by Iowa as a linebacker, one of several roles he played last fall for a Monticello team which finished with a 7-3 record.

Ries led the Panthers on defense with 68.5 tackles, including 18 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks, while recording one interception.

He played quarterback on offense, completing 150-of-244 passes for 2,594 yards and 20 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 1,343 yards and 14 scores. Ries also averaged 36.2 yards as Monticello’s punter.

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association awarded Ries Class 2A second-team all-state honors as a quarterback and named him as a third-team all-state choice in basketball after he helped lead the Panthers to the semifinals in the Class 2A state tournament.

Ries averaged 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on the basketball court for Monticello and has been equally productive in track and field and baseball.

In track and field this spring, he currently has Monticello’s top time in the 100-meter dash at 11.88 seconds and has the best long jump on the team at 21 feet, 4 inches.

On the baseball diamond last summer, Ries was second on the team with a .402 batting average, led Monticello with 26 RBI and earned four saves while posting a 1.60 ERA in a relief role as a pitcher.

In football, Ries is rated by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.

With his decision, Ries gives the Hawkeyes four of the state’s top-five prospects as ranked by Rivals.

He joins Cam Buffington, a linebacker from Winfield-Mount Union, offensive lineman Cody Fox of East Buchanan and athlete Derek Weisskopf as the initial members of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class.

Iowa has verbal commitments from seven players in its 2023 recruiting class, including three from in-state prospects.

