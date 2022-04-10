Versatility benefits Hawkeyes' Belton

IOWA CITY – During his three seasons at Iowa, Dane Belton was a little bit safety, a little bit cornerback and a little bit linebacker in his role at the Hawkeyes’ hybrid cash position.

Now, Belton is positioned to cash in on that versatility.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection who opted to enter the NFL draft following his third season at Iowa, is learning NFL teams like what they’ve seen of Belton because of his abilities to blend the strength it takes to defend in the box with the speed needed to deal with slot receivers and the fastest tight ends.

“I know how to play multiple positions and the versatility, that’s big right now,’’ Belton said. “I can be that plug-and-play guy, stepping in wherever I’m needed. I can fill multiple roles and that’s one of the biggest things I’m hearing. Teams like that versatility.’’

Belton sees that as reflective of the changing nature of the game in this era.

“In this new age of defense, position-less football that people talk about, having guys who can play in the box but are still athletic enough to cover slot receivers, there’s a need that I believe I can fill,’’ Belton said.

Three years removed from an all-state career at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Belton quickly embraced that role at Iowa.

One of eight true freshmen to see playing time for the Hawkeyes in 2019, Belton started four of the eight games he played that season.

He earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors as a sophomore before earning first-team recognition last fall after sharing the conference lead with five interceptions.

Belton followed Amani Hooker in playing the cash position for Iowa and during the draft process, he has heard frequently about the similarities between the two.

While he never shared the field for Iowa with Hooker, a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2019, the comparisons are not an accident.

“When I first got here, I spent a lot of time watching film of Amani, studying how he played the position and what made him so good at it,’’ Belton said. “Starting out, I tried to do what he had done.’’

Belton said it is fair to compare the two.

“Some people say we’re very close in how we play, but honestly whether we are close or not, I feel he’s a great player and is someone who I have modeled my game after.’’

Belton was part of a defense that thrived last season, establishing an Iowa school record with 25 interceptions to help the Hawkeyes to their first West Division title in the Big Ten since 2015.

He joined two other Iowa underclassmen, center Tyler Linderbaum and running back Tyler Goodson, in declaring for this year’s draft and all three earned invitations to last month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

That provided Belton with an opportunity to help himself, turning in a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds which he said was needed.

“I felt like I ran well there, which was a big concern,’’ Belton said. “People thought I was slow or whatever, but I ran well, checked that box.’’

Belton said he is uncertain where questions about his quickness came from, but believes he addressed them with his performance in Indianapolis.

“Does playing in the box sometimes limit my ability to show my top-end speed? I don’t know. Maybe,’’ Belton said. “I felt going into it that (NFL teams) didn’t understand the ability that I have and the athletic ability that I possess. For me to go out and show it, that was a big thing for me.’’

Belton was satisfied with his position drills, his vertical and broad jumps and the meetings he had with multiple NFL teams.

“Every meeting I had went real well and I feel like the Combine definitely helped me, letting teams know who I am and what I’m about,’’ Belton said. “It was a good experience for me.’’

Belton is projected as a mid-round selection in the NFL’s three-day draft that begins on April 28, looking to add his name to the collection of 16 Hawkeye defensive backs who have been chosen in the draft since 2000.

He believes the coaching both on the field from defensive coordinator Phil Parker and in the weight room led by strength and conditioning coordinator Raimond Braithwaite have positioned him to add his name to that list.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better situation to learn and improve,’’ Belton said. “It’s why I’m in this position. In talking with teams, they know what they’re getting with Iowa guys. Everybody knows coach Parker and the job he does, and I feel like it has helped put me in a good spot.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.