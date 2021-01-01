FIESTA BOWL VIEWER’S GUIDE
IOWA STATE VS. OREGON
3 P.M. TODAY
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
WHERE TO WATCH
ON THE WEB
The official Playstation Fiesta Bowl website is fiestabowl.org. Iowa State bowl information, including an ISU-produced program for the game, is available at cyclones.com. Oregon bowl information can be found on the Ducks’ official website, goducks.com.
ON THE AIR
Saturday’s game kicks off at 3 p.m. but the Cyclone Radio Network will begin its coverage two hours before the game. The network includes KJOC (1170 AM) in the Quad-Cities. John Walters and Eric Heft will call the game with Ben Bruns providing sideline reports.
ON THE SCREEN
ESPN will televise the Fiesta Bowl Bowl beginning at 3 p.m. Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Quint Kessenich will have the words to go with the pictures.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Quarterback homecomings: For the first time in the 50-year history of the Fiesta Bowl, both teams start Arizona natives at quarterback. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Oregon’s Tyler Shough prepped at Phoenix-area high schools, Purdy for Perry High School in Gilbert and Shough for Hamilton High School in Chandler. A 6-foot-1 junior, Purdy earned all-Big 12 honors after completing 66.4% of his 336 passes this season. A 6-5 sophomore, Shough is a first-year starter who leads the Pac-12 in pass efficiency, completing 62.7% of his 158 passes.
2. Breece Hall’s footwork: A cousin of Davenport natives Roger and Curtis Craig, both former Nebraska standouts, Iowa State’s first Big 12 offensive player of the year since Troy Davis in 1996 resembles Davis in a number of ways. He currently ranks second nationally with 1,436 rushing yards, fueling a ground game that averages 192 yards per game. The sophomore leads the country with eight 100-yard rushing efforts this season and has topped 75 yards and rushed for at least one touchdown in each of the Cyclones’ 11 games.
3. Two for run: Oregon’s ground game has been a collaborative effort this season. Travis Dye, a junior who has led the Ducks in rushing in the past three games, leads the team with an average of seven yards per carry. Junior CJ Verdell ranks ninth on the school’s career rushing list and has topped 170 yards on four occasions in his career. After sitting out the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 18 because of injury, Verdell is working to return to a rushing attack that averages 180.2 yards.
4. JaQuan Bailey’s finale: A starter in 48 games in his ISU career, the senior will tie Julian Good-Jones’ school record for starts when he opens at defensive end against Oregon. Bailey’s career has been filled with productivity. The three-time all-Big 12 selection owns Iowa State career records with 25.5 sacks and 44.5 tackles for a loss. This season, he ranks sixth in the Big 12 with seven sacks and is fourth in the league with 13 tackles for a loss.
5. Thibodeaux’s encore: The Ducks feature an active defensive end as well. Kayvon Thibodeaux was named the most valuable player in Oregon’s 31-24 win over USC in the Pac-12 title game. He had recorded a Pac-12 season-high 12 quarterback pressures in addition to counting two tackles for a loss and a sack among five tackles against the Trojans. The sophomore leads the conference with 29 quarterback pressures and 22 quarterback hurries.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing
Iowa State;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Breece Hall;245;1,436;5.9;19
Brock Purdy;78;343;4.4;4
Kene Nwangwu;50;284;5.7;4
Jirehl Brock;13;46;3.5.0
Oregon;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Travis Dye;56;391;7.0;1
CJ Verdell;65;285;4.4;3
Tyler Shough;62;263;4.2;2
Jaylon Redd;3;53;17.7;1
Passing
Iowa State;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD;Int.
Brock Purdy;223;336;2,594;18;9
Oregon;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD.;Int.
Tyler Shough;99;158;1,485;13;5
Receiving
Iowa State;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Xavier Hutchinson;60;726;12.1;4
Charlie Kolar;39;538;13.8;6
Landen Akers;17;253;14.9;1
Chase Allen;16;215;13.4;2
Oregon;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Jaylon Redd;22;252;11.5;1
Johnny Johnson III;15;226;15.1;2
Devon Williams;13;264;20.3;2
Hunter Kampmoyer;11;133;12.1;3
Punt returns
Iowa State;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Greg Eisworth;5;47;9.4;0
Tarique Milton;3;2;0.7;0
Oregon;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Travis Dye;3;40;13.3;0
Kick returns
Iowa State;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Kene Nwangwu;18;523;29.1;0
Oregon;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Mykael Wright;13;270;20.8;0
Jaylon Redd;2;37.5;18.5;0
Interceptions
Iowa State;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Mike Rose;4;2;0.5;0
Pat Fields;1;1;1.0;0
Oregon;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Jamal Hill;2;0;0.0;0
Deomodore Lenor;1;24;24.0;0
Verone McKinley III;1;9;9.0;0
Punting
Iowa State;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In20;Blckd
Joe Rivera;42;1,714;40.8;12;0
Oregon;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In20;Blckd
Tom Snee;22;949;43.1;10;0
Field goals
Iowa State;FG-FGA;10-29;30-39;40-49;50+
Connor Assalley;11-17;5-6;4-5;2-6;0-0
Oregon;FG-FGA;10-29;30-39;40-49;50+
Camden Lewis;1-4;1-1;0-2;0-1;0-0
Henry Katleman;3-3;1-1;1-1;1-1;0-0
Tackles
Iowa State;Solo;Asst.;Total;Loss;Sks.-Yds.
Mike Rose;51;39;90;10;1.5-15
Jake Hummel;37;34;71;4.5;0-0
O’Rien Vance;28;36;64;5;1-8
Lawrence White;36;20;56;0.5;0-0
Isheem Young;31;15;46;2;0-0
Greg Eisworth;29;16;45;1.5;0-0
JaQuan Bailey;20;18;38;13;7-55
Oregon;Solo;Asst.;Total;Loss;Sks-Yds.
Isaac Slade-Matautia;19;19;38;3;1-1
Noah Sewell;20;18;38;5;2-8
Verone McKinley III;16;17;33;0;0-0
Kayvon Thibodeaux;19;13;32;7.5;3-25
Nick Pickett;17;9;26;0;0-0
Mase Funa;14;11;25;3;0-0
KEY MATCH-UP
IOWA STATE WR XAVIER HUTCHINSON VS. OREGON CB MYKAEL WRIGHT: The Cyclones’ 6-foot-3 junior has emerged as a reliable target for Brock Purdy. A transfer from Blinn Junior College, Hutchinson has caught 60 passes for 726 yards and four touchdowns this season for ISU. He’ll face a challenge from the Ducks’ first-team all-Pac 12 cornerback. A 5-11 sophomore, Wright hasn’t picked off a pass but has deflected a team-leading eight in addition to recording 22 tackles in six games.
LOOKING BACK
Iowa State (8-3, 8-1)
Sept. 12;Louisiana 31, Iowa State 14
Sept. 26;Iowa State 37, TCU 34
Oct. 3;Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30
Oct. 10;Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15
Oct. 24;Oklahoma St. 24, Iowa State 21
Oct. 31;Iowa State 52, Kansas 22
Nov. 7;Iowa State 38, Baylor 31
Nov. 21;Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0
Nov. 27;Iowa State 23, Texas 20
Dec. 5;Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6
Dec.19;Oklahoma 27, Iowa State 21
Oregon (4-2, 3-2)
Nov. 7;Oregon 35, Stanford 14
Nov. 14;Oregon 43, Wash. State 29
Nov. 21;Oregon 38, UCLA 35
Nov. 27;Oregon State 41, Oregon 38
Dec. 5;California 21, Oregon 17
Dec. 12;Washington, canceled
Dec. 18;Oregon 31, USC 24
DEPTH CHARTS
Iowa State offense
WR Tarique Milton, 5-11, 188, jr.; Daniel Jackson, 6-2, 210, fr.
TE Charlie Kolar, 6-6, 257, jr.; Chase Allen, 6-7, 240, sr.
LT Sean Foster, 6-8, 318, sr.; Grant Treiber, 6-6, 323, fr.
LG Darrell Simmons Jr., 6-6, 306, fr.; Trevor Downing, 6-4, 314, so.
C Colin Newell, 6-4, 304, jr.; Darrell Simmons Jr., 6-6, 306, fr.
RG Derek Schweiger, 6-3, 311, jr.; Robert Hudson, 6-7, 360, jr.
RT Jake Remsburg, 6-6, 315, fr.; Joey Ramos, 6-5, 303, so.
WR Xavier Hutchinson, 6-3, 207, jr.; Joe Scates, 6-2, 191, so.
WR Sean Shaw, 6-6, 212, so.; Landen Akers, 6-0, 191, sr.
QB Brock Purdy, 6-1, 212, jr.; Hunter Dekkers, 6-3, 234, fr.
RB Breece Hall, 6-1, 215, so.; Kene Nwangwu, 6-1, 210, sr.
FB Dylan Soehner, 6-7, 272, sr.; Jared Rus, 6-2, 232, so.
PK Connor Assalley, 6-0, 195, sr.
Iowa State defense
DE Zach Petersen, 6-5, 267, jr.; Tucker Robertson, 6-3, 296, jr.
NG Isaiah Lee, 6-0, 301, so.; Joshua Bailey, 6-2, 288, sr.
DT Enyi Uwazurike, 6-6, 310, sr.; Latrell Bankston, 6-0, 301, jr.
DE JaQuan Bailey, 6-2, 261, sr.; Will McDonald IV, 6-4, 230, so.
SLB Mike Rose, 6-4, 245, jr.; Aric Horne, 6-1, 223, fr.
MLB O’Rien Vance, 6-2, 248, jr.; Gerry Vaughn, 5-11, 225, so.
WLB Jake Hummel, 6-1, 228, sr.; Dae’Shawn Davis, 6-0, 218, fr.
Star Isheem Young, 5-10, 208, fr.; Arnold Azunna, 6-0, 199, sr.
LCB Anthony Johnson Jr., 6-0, 192, jr.; T.J. Tampa, 6-2, 178, fr.
SS Greg Eisworth, 6-0, 198, sr.; D.J. Miller Jr., 5-11, 176, so.
FS Lawrence White IV, 6-0, 197, sr.; Kym-Mani King, 5-10, 169, so.
RCB Tayvonn Kyle, 5-11, 174, so.; Datrone Young, 5-9, 170, jr.
PT Joe Rivera, 6-2, 200, sr.; Corey Dunn, 6-0, 198, sr.
Oregon offense
WR Mycah Pittman, 5-11, 200, so.; Kris Hutson, 5-11, 171, fr.
TE Hunter Kampmoyer, 6-4, 240, sr.; Cam McCormick, 6-5, 251, sr.
LT George Moore, 6-6, 325, sr.; Steven Jones, 6-6, 340, so.
LG T.J. Bass, 6-5, 318, jr.; Sam Poutasi, 6-4, 297, sr.
C Alex Forsyth, 6-4, 305, jr.; Ryan Walk, 6-3, 290, jr.
RG Ryan Walk, 6-3, 290, jr.; Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, 6-6, 325, jr.
RT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, 6-6, 325, jr.; Steven Jones, 6-6, 340, so.
WR Jaylon Redd, 5-9, 187, sr.; Josh Delgado, 5-11, 190, so.
WR Johnny Johnson, 6-0, 199, sr.; Devon Williams, 6-5, 205, so.
QB Tyler Shough, 6-5, 221, so.; Anthony Brown, 6-2, 226, sr.
RB CJ Verdell, 5-10, 210, jr.; Travis Dye, 5-10, 200, jr.
PK Henry Katleman, 5-10, 204, so.; Camden Lewis, 6-0, 203, so.
Oregon defense
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, 6-5, 250, so.; Brandon Dorlus, 6-3, 285, so.
NT Jordon Scott, 6-1, 311, sr.; Popo Aumavae, 6-3, 290, jr.
DT Austin Faoliu, 6-3, 300, sr.; Brandon Dorlus, 6-3, 285, so.
ST Mase Funa, 6-3, 260, so.; Andrew Faoliu, 6-3, 255, so.
WLB Isaac Slade-Matautia, 6-1, 235, jr.; MJ Cunningham, 6-2, 230, so.
MLB Noah Sewell, 6-3, 250, fr.; Dru Mathis, 6-3, 224, sr.
SAM Kayvon Thibodeaux, 6-5, 250, so.; Adrian Jackson, 6-3, 235, so.
NICK Jamal Hill, 6-1, 200, so.; Bennett Williams, 6-1, 203, jr.
FCB Mykael Wright, 5-11, 182, so.; Dontae Manning, 6-0, 192, fr.
BS Nick Pickett, 6-1, 210, sr.; Jordan Happle, 5-11, 205, sr.
FS Verone McKinley III, 5-11, 196, so.; Jordan Happle, 5-11, 205, sr.
BCB Deommodore Lenoir, 5-11, 195, sr.; DJ James, 6-0, 185, so.
PT Tom Snee, 6-3, 214, so.; Race Mahlum, 6-3, 185, fr.