Viewer's guide: Iowa State vs. Oregon

2. Breece Hall’s footwork: A cousin of Davenport natives Roger and Curtis Craig, both former Nebraska standouts, Iowa State’s first Big 12 offensive player of the year since Troy Davis in 1996 resembles Davis in a number of ways. He currently ranks second nationally with 1,436 rushing yards, fueling a ground game that averages 192 yards per game. The sophomore leads the country with eight 100-yard rushing efforts this season and has topped 75 yards and rushed for at least one touchdown in each of the Cyclones’ 11 games.

3. Two for run: Oregon’s ground game has been a collaborative effort this season. Travis Dye, a junior who has led the Ducks in rushing in the past three games, leads the team with an average of seven yards per carry. Junior CJ Verdell ranks ninth on the school’s career rushing list and has topped 170 yards on four occasions in his career. After sitting out the Pac-12 title game on Dec. 18 because of injury, Verdell is working to return to a rushing attack that averages 180.2 yards.