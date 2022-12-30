Viewer's Guide: TransPerfect Music City Bowl

TRANSPERFECT MUSIC CITY BOWL

IOWA VS. KENTUCKY

11 A.M., SATURDAY

NISSAN STADIUM, NASHVILLE

WHERE TO WATCH

ABC is televising the Music City Bowl beginning at 11 a.m. Matt Barrie will be handling play-by-play duties for the game. Louis Riddick will provide analysis and Harry Lyles Jr. will work as the sideline reporter for the broadcast.

ON THE AIR

The Hawkeye Radio Network coverage begins with a pregame show that kicks off at 9 a.m. WOC (1420 AM), KROS (1340 AM), KWPC (860 AM) and WMT (600 AM) carry the game. Gary Dolphin handles play-by-play with analysis from Ed Podolak and sideline reports from Rob Brooks.

ON THE WEB

The official TransPerfect Music City Bowl website is musiccitybowl.com and it includes bowl information on activities that are part of the bowl. Iowa bowl information is available at hawkeyesports.com, Iowa’s athletics website. Kentucky information can be found at ukathletics.com, the Wildcats’ official website.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1.

Quarterback consistency: With redshirt freshman Joe Labas expected to make his college debut as Iowa’s starting quarterback and Kentucky likely opening with redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron under center, whoever can settle in first may have an edge. Labas completed 67% of his passes for 2,349 yards as a high school senior in suburban Cleveland. Sheron threw for 2,016 yards and ran for 465 yards as a prep senior in Somerset, Ky.

2.

Senior moment: Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell at linebacker and cornerback Riley Moss will make their final Hawkeye appearances. Campbell ranks second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles and Moss is among seven Hawkeyes who have contributed 13 interceptions for a defense that has limited opponents to 277.9 yards and 14.4 points per game. With starter Chris Rodriguez opting out and second-leading rusher Kavosiey Smoke transferring, junior JuTahn McClain will likely start at running back.

3.

Kaleb Johnson’s feet: Expect the Hawkeyes to work to establish the run. Johnson has rushed for an Iowa freshman-record 762 yards this season. He has topped 100 yards three times, the most ever for a Hawkeye rookie. He’ll be tested by a Kentucky defense that ranks third in the SEC behind Georgia and Alabama, limiting opponents to 321 yards and 19.1 points per game.

4.

Drew Stevens’ leg: Both Iowa and Kentucky have been offensively challenged this season, each ranking 14th in their respective conferences in scoring offense and total offense. That puts a premium on consistency in the kicking game, where Iowa freshman Drew Stevens has hit 16-of-18 field goal attempts with a long of 54 yards since moving into the lineup. Kentucky’s Matt Ruffalo is 16-of-24 with a long of 50.

5.

Takeaways will be big: In the Wildcats’ 20-17 win over the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, Iowa turned the ball over three times and expect turnovers to play a significant role in settling the score in this game. The Wildcats are 3-1 this season when they win the turnover game within the game. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 in that same scenario.

DEPTH CHARTS

IOWA OFFENSE

WR;Nico Ragaini, 6-0, 196, sr.;Alec Wick, 6-1, 196, fr.

TE;Sam LaPorta, 6-4, 249, sr.;Luke Lachey, 6-6, 252, so.

LT;Mason Richman, 6-6, 308, so.;Jack Plumb, 6-7, 297, sr.

LG;Connor Colby, 6-6, 308, so.;Tyler Elsbury, 6-5, 308, so.

C;Logan Jones, 6-3, 283, so.;Michael Myslinski, 6-3, 287, fr.

RG;Gennings Dunker, 6-5, 316, fr.;Beau Stephens, 6-6, 307, fr.

RT;Nick DeJong, 6-6, 300, jr.;Jack Plumb, 6-7, 297, sr.

WR;Diante Vines, 6-0, 198, so.;Brody Brecht, 6-4, 217, fr.

QB;Joe Labas, 6-4, 207, fr.;Carson May, 6-3, 214, fr.

RB;Kaleb Johnson, 6-0, 212, fr.;Leshon Williams, 5-10, 210, so.

FB;Monte Pottebaum, 6-1, 244, sr.;Eli Miller, 6-2, 232, fr.

PK;Drew Stevens, 6-0, 180, fr.

IOWA DEFENSE

LE;John Waggoner, 6-5, 267, sr.;Ethan Hurkett, 6-3, 252, so.

LT;Noah Shannon, 6-0, 289, sr.;Lukas Van Ness, 6-5, 275, so.

RT;Logan Lee, 6-5, 275, jr.;Yahya Black, 6-5, 306, so.

RE;Joe Evans, 6-2, 246, sr.;Deontae Craig, 6-3, 266, so.

Leo;Seth Benson, 6-0, 232, sr.;Sebastian Castro, 5-11, 207, jr.

MLB;Jack Campbell, 6-5, 246, sr.;Jay Higgins, 6-2, 229, jr.

WLB;Jay Higgins, 6-2, 229, jr.;Kyler Fisher, 5-11, 229, jr.

LCB;Cooper DeJean, 6-1, 209, so.;Jamison Heinz, 6-0, 205, so.

SS;Sebastian Castro, 5-11, 207, jr.;Dallas Craddieth, 5-11, 207, sr.

FS;Quinn Schulte, 6-1, 208, jr.;Xavier Nwankpa, 6-2, 210, fr.

RCB;Riley Moss, 6-1, 193, sr.;TJ Hall, 6-0, 183, fr.

PT;Tory Taylor, 6-4, 230, jr.

KENTUCKY OFFENSE

WR;Dane Key, 6-3, 194, fr.;Jordan Anthony, 5-9, 155, fr.

TE;Jordan Dingle, 6-4, 236, fr.;Izayah Cummings, 6-3, 240, jr.

LT;Kenneth Horsey, 6-3, 304, sr.;Deondre Buford, 6-3, 312, so.

LG;Jager Burton, 6-4, 301, fr.;Paul Rodriguez, 6-5, 325, fr.

C;Eli Cox, 6-4, 298, jr.;Quinton Wilson, 6-1, 295, sr.

RG;Tashawn Manning, 6-4, 330, sr.;Grant Bingham, 6-5, 318, fr.

RT;Jeremy Flax, 6-6, 328, jr.;Deondre Buford, 6-3, 312, so.

WR;Barion Brown, 6-1, 166, fr.;Dekel Crowdus, 5-10, 171, fr.

QB;Kaiya Sheron, 6-3, 208, fr.;Destin Wade, 6-3, 222, fr.

RB;JuTahn McClain, 5-9, 201, jr.;La’Vell Wright, 6-0, 217, fr.

FB;Izayah Cummings, 6-3, 240, jr.;Justice Dingle, 6-3, 267, sr.

PK;Matt Fuffolo, 5-11, 211, sr.;Chance Poore, 6-2, 221, sr.

KENTUCKY DEFENSE

OLB;J.J. Weaver, 6-5, 242, jr.;Keaten Wade, 6-5, 237, fr.

DE;Tre’vonn Rybka, 6-4, 275, so.;Tomiwa Durojaiye, 6-4, 255, fr.

NG;Justin Rogers, 6-3, 332, jr.;Jamarius Dinkins, 6-5, 280, fr.

DT;Deone Walker, 6-6, 330, fr.;Octavious Oxendine, 6-1, 281, jr.

SLB;Jordan Wright, 6-5, 231, sr.;Alex Afari Jr., 6-2, 203, fr.

MLB;D’Eryk Jackson, 6-1, 241, jr.;Jaquez Jones, 6-0, 233, sr.

WLB;Trevin Wallace, 6-2, 240, so.;Martez Thrower, 6-2, 224, so.

CB;Keidron Smith, 6-2, 204, sr;Jordan Robinson, 6-4, 202, so.

SS;Tyrell Ajian, 6-0, 193, sr.;Kobi Albert, 5-11, 185, fr.

FS;Jordan Lovett, 6-2, 202, fr.;Zion Childress, 6-0, 191, so.

CB;Andru Phillips, 6-0, 190, so.;Maxwell Hairston, 6-1, 185, fr.

PT;Wilson Berry, 6-4, 208, fr.;Chance Poore, 6-2, 221, sr.

STATISTICS

RUSHING

Iowa;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Kaleb Johnson;142;762;5.4;6

Leshon Williams;114;310;3.6;2

Gavin Williams;43;138;3.2;0

Arland Bruce IV;12;47;3.9;1

Kentucky;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Chris Rodriguez;175;904;5.2;6

Kavosiey Smoke;59;277;4.7;1

JuTahn McClain;49;238;4.9;;0

La’Vell Wright;38;114;3.0;0

PASSING

Iowa;Comp.;Att.;Int.;Yds.;TD

Spencer Petras;157;281;5;1,725;5

Alex Padilla;21;43;2;173;1

Kentucky;Comp.;Att.;Int.;Yds.;TD

Will Levis;185;283;10;2,406;19

Kaiya Sheron;17;29;1;187;2

RECEIVING

Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Sam LaPorta;53;601;11.3;1

Nico Ragaini;32;365;11.4;1

Luke Lachey;25;362;14.5;3

Arland Bruce IV;19;187;9.8;1

Kentucky;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Barion Brown;45;604;13.4;4

Tayvion Robinson;35;470;13.4;3

Dane Key;31;472;15.2;6

Jordan Dingle;19;214;11.3;3

PUNT RETURNS

Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Arland Bruce;19;123;6.5;0

Cooper DeJean;7;123;17.6;0

Kentucky;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Tayvion Robinson;12;58;4.8;0

Barion Brown;7;28;4.0;0

KICK RETURNS

Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Kaleb Johnson;13;325;25.0;0

Riley Moss;4;93;23.3;0

Kentucky;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Barion Brown;15;424;28.3;1

Kavosiey Smoke;4;35;8.8;0

INTERCEPTIONS

Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Cooper DeJean;4;77;19.3;2

Kaevon Merriweather;3;33;11.0;0

Jack Campbell;2;30;15.0;0

Kentucky;No.;Yds.;Avg.

Keidron Smith;2;65;32.5;1

Jordan Lovett;2;34;17.0;0

Trevin Wallace;2;19;9.5;0

PUNTING

Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In20;Blkd

Tory Taylor;74;3,339;45.1;32;0

Kentucky;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In20;Blkd

Colin Goodfellow;32;1,328;41.5;11;0

Wilson Berry;9;373;41.4;4;0

FIELD GOALS

Iowa

FG-FGA;10-29;30-39;40-49;50+

Drew Stevens;16-18;7-7;3-3;4-6;2-2

Kentucky

FG-FGA;10-29;30-39;40-49;50+

Matt Ruffalo;16-24;7-7;4-8;4-7;1-2

TACKLES

Iowa;Solo;Asst.;Total;Loss;Sk-Yds.

Jack Campbell;52;66;118;3.5;0-0

Seth Benson;35;53;88;4.5;1-5

Quinn Schulte;42;27;69;0.5;0-0

Cooper DeJean;50;18;68;2;0-0

Logan Lee;17;31;48;7.5;3-22

Kaevon Merriweather;34;13;47;2;0-0

Riley Moss;30;16;46;1;0-0

Noah Shannon;24;20;44;8.5;2-18

Kentucky;Solo.;Asst.;Total;Loss;Sk-Yds.

Jordan Lovett;34;25;59;1.5;0-0

Jordan Wright;29;29;58;8.5;1-8

DeAndre Square;27;31;58;3;1-1

Carrington Valentine;34;14;48;1.5;1-10

Trevin Wallace;27;21;48;5.5;2.5-14

J.J. Weaver;24;20;44;6;3-37

Keidron Smith;29;14;43;0.5;0-0

Deone Walker;11;28;39;3.5;1-8

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky WR Barion Brown vs. Iowa CB Cooper DeJean: The Wildcats’ leader with 45 receptions earned a spot on the Southeastern Conference’s all-freshman team as a receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist. A Nashville native, Brown averaged 13.4 yards per catch. He’ll be among the targets DeJean will deal with. The Hawkeyes’ sophomore leads the team with four interceptions and is second on the team with seven pass break-ups.

LOOKING BACK

IOWA (7-5, 5-4 BIG TEN)

Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17;Iowa 27, Nevada 0

Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Oct. 22;Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29;Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Nov. 5;Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Nov. 12;Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Nov. 19;Iowa 13, Minnesota 10

Nov. 25;Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

KENTUCKY (7-5, 3-5 SEC)

Sept. 3;Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13

Sept. 10;Kentucky 26, Florida 16

Sept. 17;Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

Sept. 24;Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23

Oct. 1;Mississippi 22, Kentucky 19

Oct. 8;South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14

Oct. 15;Kentucky 27, Mississippi State 17

Oct. 29;Tennessee 44, Kentucky 6

Nov. 5;Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

Nov. 12;Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21

Nov. 19;Georgia 16, Kentucky 6

Nov. 26;Kentucky 26, Louisville 13