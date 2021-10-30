Viking put it all together in football rout of Carthage

For one day, the Augustana College football team put it all together.
Finally showing balance and skill on both sides of the football, the Vikings parlayed a terrific start into a 42-14 CCIW victory over hosting Carthage at Art Keller Field in Kenosha, Wis., on Saturday.
Augie's offense churned out a season-best 526 yards, the defense was dynamite in holding Carthage's explosive offense in check and special teams did its job in the victory that snapped a three-game losing streak.
“Every win is absolutely huge for us, but that one was definitely special,” said junior running back Jacob Brooks after Augie moved to 3-5, 2-5 CCIW. “We were down in a little low in a drought and I feel we were a very good football team all year and this was a great opportunity for us to show the whole conference what this team is about.”
Jacobs definitely did his part in that as he rushed for a career-best 190 yards in 22 carries and three touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Ty Rivelli added 50 yards on 14 carries and two more touchdowns against the 3-5, 3-4 CCIW Firebirds.
The offensive line of freshman Jakob North, junior Daniel Skold, junior Jacob Uhlmann, junior Brayden Macdonald, and senior Connor Hughes not only cleared the way for 251 yards rushing but also kept quarterback Cole Bharjwad clean, for the most part, so he could add 275 yards passing.
“Every single play, they were playing lights out,” said Brooks of the line and also the downfield blocking by the wideouts. “Every time I got the ball I had a lane to run through and it was history after that. My big boys up front played a hell of a game today.”
Augie was also able to hit on big plays, recording 19 plays of 10-plus yards, including touchdowns of 28, 56, and 21 yards. Augie also added seven more gains of between seven and nine yards.
The first two big scoring plays — a 28-yard pass from Bharjwad to Craig Shelton and Brooks' 56-yard sprint — helped the Vikings to a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Rivelli's first TD, an 8-yarder, put the Vikings up 21-0 midway through the second quarter.
And that left Augie coach Steve Bell smiling after weeks of struggles and dis-heartening losses.
“We did things the way we should do them,” said Bell. “We were physical. We played good defense. We ran the ball well and were balanced offensively.”
The Vikings also didn't wilt when things went bad. A great example of that came early in the third quarter.
Having stopped a drive right before halftime to keep that 21-0 lead, Augie gave up a 55-yard TD pass on Carthage's first second-half possession and was then held to a three-and-out. But Augie turned the tables and took advantage of a muffed punt and recovered at the Firebird 4-yard line. Three plays later, Brooks crashed in from a yard out for a 28-7 lead with 10:26 left in the half.
“When things did go their way, we didn't panic and get outside ourselves,” said Bell.
In his third start after fellow sophomore signal-callers Jason Grimes and Thomas Hall went down with season-ending knee injuries, Bharjwad turned in another solid outing, following up on last week's 316-yard effort. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 275 yards with the one TD and one pick.
Bobby Inserra was on the receiving end of six passes for 85 yards, Ian Gorken caught four for 70 and both Shelton (44 yards) and Jordan Vesey (45 yards) had three receptions.
In addition to the muffed punt recovered by Alex Tosseti, Nick Harper and Johnny Breeden picked off passes to help create turnovers and get the defense off the field.
“The defense did really good,” said Bell. “(Carthage) would get a little here and there, but the defense would shut it down fast.”
With 356 yards offense, the Firebirds were right on their season average but came up well short of their 32.7 points per game average.
Carthage coach Dustin Hass was dejected after his team dropped its fourth straight game.
“We're not a very good football team right now,” said the fourth-year Carthage coach in a post-game interview. “We're not getting off blocks and executing and we're not executing and finishing on offense.”