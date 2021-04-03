Vikings drop 4-overtime thriller to Big Blue

When the football teams from Augustana College and Millikin University get together on the field, it seems as if weirdness always finds them.
It sure did on Saturday at Lindberg Stadium in what turned out to be an intriguing evening finish to a game the visiting Big Blue seemed to have in hand much of the afternoon.
A holding penalty put the Vikings behind the chains in the fourth overtime, and two incomplete passes on their final offensive chance ultimately decided the CCIW contest, as Millikin held on for a 40-34 victory.
“That's a game that we could have won,” lamented Augie coach Steve Bell. “We had an opportunity. … It comes down to six plays — I've said that before. You don't know when they are going to happen.”
There were more than six lengthy plays in the contest that seemed to turn the outcome.
The Big Blue spent much of the game coming up with those when they needed them, but the Vikings defense only gave up two scores through regulation that ended in a 14-all tie.
Millikin, which logged 18 plays that went for 10 yards or more and lost two others to penalties, finished with a whopping 561 yards of offense. Missing a few starters for various reasons, the Viking defense was on the field for 113 snaps — 71 of those pass attempts.
In the four overtimes, though, Millikin running back Marion McGhee (15 carries, 74 yards) became the focal point. He scored three times from inside the 6-yard line after QB Cal Pohrte (27 of 71, 369 yards) hit Colton Lockwood for an 11-yard scoring strike in the first OT possession.
Augie struggled finding consistency with a young offensive line but still netted 305 yards offense. The Vikings found the big plays late in the game, using two of them to tie the contest at 14 late in the fourth.
To open the OT, Augie took advantage of a Millikin facemask penalty to set up senior quarterback Alek Jacobs for a 10-yard TD run. Sophomore holder Bobby Inserra then saved a low snap for Owen Ennis to boot the PAT.
Jacob Brooks scored on a 10-yarder in the second OT try, and on the next snap to start the third extra session with teams alternating possessions, Jacobs (144 yards rushing, 107 passing) hit Inserra wide open in the right flat, which turned into a 25-yard score and a 34-28 lead. Jacobs was sacked on the required two-point conversion try.
Millikin used eight plays to score in its third OT try, but a holding penalty negated McGhee's potential game-winning two-point conversion run. Pushed back and forced to pass, David Lane broke up a Pohrte throw and it remained tied at 34.
Two penalties on John Kappel — a questionable targeting penalty that led to an ejection and an unsportsmanlike conduct call when he removed his helmet as he left the field — set up MU's fourth OT score.
However, the door opened for the Vikings when Millikin's point-after try went out of the back of the end zone, leaving the Big Blue lead at 40-34 lead.
Not able to take advantage, Augie was called for a holding penalty on second-and-7 and never recovered.
“I've never played in an overtime game,” said Jacobs. “It's just a different level of excitement. … We were going back and forth, back and forth and at some point, something's gotta break.
“It's demoralizing from that standpoint, but at the same time, we didn't just fall over. We came out and put up a bunch of points and scored with them – got ahead. Even in the end we still had a shot. It's great that these guys battled.”
A game that lasted three hours and 40 minutes just added to the lore of these two programs, which have endured some wild contests in recent memory, including a game delayed by lightning that took over seven hours from start to finish.
“This is ridiculous,” said Millikin coach Dan Gritti after enduring a nail-biting conclusion. “At least it was sunny; every time we come to Rock Island, there's lightning.”
Instead of that electricity coming from the sky, it was actually on the field in the second spring game for both teams in the pandemic-altered season.
“At the end of the day, I thought our guys did a good job competing,” said Bell after his club dropped to 0-2 in the three-game spring season. “There's nothing good that comes from a loss, but at least you know those guys laid it out there. So did Millikin and that's how you get a four overtime game.”
Trailing 14-7 and having trouble getting much going on offense again, the Vikings took a page from the Big Blue's playbook and hit on the big plays late in the fourth to tie it. First, Jacobs escaped for a 40-yard scramble that moved the ball to the Big Blue 29-yard line. On the next snap, he hit fellow senior Paddy Byrne for a game-tying 29-yard TD strike with 4:42 left.
In that final 4:42, Millikin was stymied by a penalty and punted, Jacobs was picked off on the ensuing possession and the Big Blue drove to the Augie 10 with the help of a huge pass interference call in the end zone but missed a 27-yard field goal in the waning seconds of regulation that forced overtime.
Honored: Augustana held a senior day for 23 players who may have been playing in their game at home. The locals, along with Rock Island's Jacobs, were Joe Timm (Port Byron, Alleman HS), and Davenport's Hunter Menke (Central HS) and Jacob Kroeger (West HS).