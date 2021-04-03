Vikings drop 4-overtime thriller to Big Blue

When the football teams from Augustana College and Millikin University get together on the field, it seems as if weirdness always finds them.

It sure did on Saturday at Lindberg Stadium in what turned out to be an intriguing evening finish to a game the visiting Big Blue seemed to have in hand much of the afternoon.

A holding penalty put the Vikings behind the chains in the fourth overtime, and two incomplete passes on their final offensive chance ultimately decided the CCIW contest, as Millikin held on for a 40-34 victory.

“That's a game that we could have won,” lamented Augie coach Steve Bell. “We had an opportunity. … It comes down to six plays — I've said that before. You don't know when they are going to happen.”

There were more than six lengthy plays in the contest that seemed to turn the outcome.

The Big Blue spent much of the game coming up with those when they needed them, but the Vikings defense only gave up two scores through regulation that ended in a 14-all tie.