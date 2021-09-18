Vikings drop another heart-breaker to Millikin in OT

If those in the Augustana College football program had a sleepless night on Saturday it was probably because of one phrase repeatedly going through their heads.
“Missed opportunities.”
Those were the first words out of coach Steve Bell's mouth after his club dropped a heartbreaking 27-21 overtime decision to Millikin in Saturday's CCIW opener at Lindberg Stadium.
The Vikings missed three field goals — a 25-yarder in the third quarter, a 22-yarder on the final play of regulation that could have won the game and finally a 43-yarder to end the first possession of overtime.
Two of Sidney Maroon's kicks had plenty of leg but missed wide right, with the other being blocked.
The toughest one of those to take was Maroon's first attempt on the final play of regulation. A good snap and hold allowed Maroon to make the 22-yarder from the left hash that would have won the game, but officials blew the play dead.
There was no signal for a Millikin timeout and teams never left their spots as they would for a timeout. Bell said he was never informed of a timeout being called.
Maroon's second attempt was blocked by Millikin standout receiver Colton Lockwood, who then became a big factor in the overtime session as well.
After Augie's first attempt in OT came up empty on the missed field goal attempt, the Big Blue faced a third-down after two running plays were sniffed out and netted just a yard.
Following a Millikin timeout, Lockwood became the target of what turned out to be the game-winning pass.
The Vikings had done a decent job containing the 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior, who finished with six catches for 133 yards and two scores but was targeted 14 times by senior QB Cal Pohrte, who threw for 202 yards as part of MU's 395 yards offense.
“That's a big dude,” said Bell of Lockwood. “You knew they were going to look for him and our guy wasn't in bad position.”
Locked in single coverage, the Vikings even had a safety flying to the ball to make a play on the pass headed toward back left corner of the end zone.
It wasn't enough.
“We had a couple of different options on that play and if we got the 1 on 1, just throw it up,” said Lockwood. “Cal threw a beautiful ball and the rest was the game.”
And it was another one of “those games” between these two. It seems as if something unusual always happen — weather, four-overtime contests, etc. — when they meet and that was, indeed, the case again Saturday before a huge Family Weekend crowd.
Tyson Roedl (33 carries, 133 yards) gave the Big Blue a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Vikings bounced back in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead.
First, Ty Rivelli's 4-yard burst capped a 10-play, 70-yard march orchestrated by first-year QB Thomas Hall with Maroon's PAT kick tying things at the 13:32 mark.
Then Craig Shelton, a play after being called out of bounds on what was a good TD catch, grabbed Hall's next pass for a score with 4:02 left to give Augie its first lead of the game.
With Augie's defense containing the MU passing game, the Big Blue turned to the ground game out of the locker room and relied on the diminutive Roedl to move the ball 75 yards in nine plays with Lockwood catching his first TD of the night, a 12-yard strike that was followed by a botched PAT kick.
But the Vikings again answered after the TD with a six-play, 57-yard drive that culminated with Hall's 17-yard pass to Bobby Inserra that gave Augie a 21-13 lead after Maroon's PAT kick with 6:49 left in the third.
Two Nick Harper interceptions ended MU's next drives around the missed 25-yard Augie field goal.
On the next-to-last possession of regulation, Millikin drove 70 yards in 17 plays, aided by a pass interference call on Augie in the end zone on a fourth-down pass intended for Lockwood. Three plays later, Lontas McClinton scored from a yard out to make it 21-19 with 1:21 left on the clock.
On the two-point conversion, Pohrte hit a wide open Jahlil Lipkin on a crossing route at the line of scrimmage to tie the game ahead of Augie's final drive, which included a 49-yard completion from Hall to Casey Erickson that moved the ball to the MU 5.
Then, a final oddity struck the Vikings and the decisive OT ensued.