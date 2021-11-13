Vikings finish with a flurry, top IWU to cap 5-5 season

From the start of the season, the list of goals the Augustana College football team had was lengthy.
The Vikings had to wait until the final week of the regular season to finally cross off one of the biggest items on that list.
Coach Steve Bell's Vikings took control early and rolled to a 38-14 victory over hosting Illinois Wesleyan in Saturday's CCIW finale at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.
It was Augie's third straight win and snapped a six-game losing streak to their regional rivals — the first victory since a 7-2 2014 victory over the Titans in Bloomington.
“It's one thing we had as a goal to start the season; we pinpointed them as a team we wanted to beat,” said Bell, who also recorded his first victory over the Titans in his seventh year as head coach. “It feels really good.
“You can look back at this one and say, 'Hey, we got that first one, now let's continue it the next time we play them. That's basically cracking the nut for the first time since we've been here and hopefully we can build off that for the future. That gives you confidence.”
It also gave the Vikings a measure of satisfaction as they finished 5-5, 4-5 in the CCIW and in fifth place.
“This is definitely a big one,” said sophomore quarterback Cole Bhardwaj, who threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns. “It was great for the seniors; this is the last game a lot of them are going to play and this is satisfying because it's the first time since 2014 that we've beaten Wesleyan. … It was great to finally be on the flip side of everything that's gone on in this series.”
It also gives the entire program confidence moving forward, logging those three straight wins in dominating fashion. Augie outscored Carthage, Elmhurst and IWU by a combined 128-35 score the last three weeks.
“I think our guys played well,” said Bell. “It was kind of a continuation of what we had been doing the previous two games. We're just getting a little bit better each game. Guys made plays and played well in all three phases of the game.”
The Vikings took control of Saturday's contest early and never gave the Titans a chance to get back in it, forcing them to abandon their normal defense to try and find a way to stop a potent offense. The Vikings totaled 398 yards — 233 passing and 165 rushing led by Ty Rivelli's 102 yards in 21 carries, including his team's final touchdown.
Two Bhardwaj touchdown passes to Craig Shelton gave the Vikings a 14-0 lead with 14:04 left in the second quarter.
Jacobs Brooks tacked on a 30-yard TD run with 11:19 remaining in the second and after making his first three point-after kicks, Sidney Maroon added a 33-yard field goal with 6:16 left in the frame for a 24-0 Augie lead.
“First half, we looked great — running the ball, throwing the ball, everything,” said Bhardwaj who completed 18 of 33 passes with no turnovers. “We had our occasional miscues and then I think we came out in the second half a little bit flat. But we picked it up in the fourth quarter and got back in sync.”
That early cushion went a long way to deciding the game as the hosts never had momentum against a defense — led by linebackers Brody Blackford (10 tackles) and Tim Swaney (eight stops) — that held IWU to just 52 yards rushing in 22 attempts.
“Getting off to a fast start was enormous,” said Bell, whose club dropped IWU to 3-7, 3-6 CCIW and into a three-way tie for sixth.
IWU cut the margin to 24-7 at halftime, but the Augie defense pitched a third-quarter shutout with the help of a missed field goal. The Vikings then stopped IWU's first fourth-quarter possession on Blackford's second interception of the season.
Just before that pick, Augie delivered another huge dagger early in the fourth when Bhardwaj hit Bobby Inserra for a 50-yard strike right down the middle of the field. The junior, who finished with three catches for 68 yards, put on a great stop-and-go move near the end zone to elude a would-be tackler and get in for the score with 11:26 left in regulation that made it 31-7.
Making it even more satisfying was how that play came about.
“That was actually a play that we had never run the way that we ran it in the game. Ever,” said Bell. “It's a concept that we've run, but we've never even practiced it out of the look that we ran it out of."
“It's because of the way they were playing that look. … When you've got football-smart kids who can do what we're asking them to do out of a look they've never done it out of. We got Bobby one-on-one in the middle of the field and he beat his kid pretty easily for the long touchdown; Cole recognized it and the line protected it.”
And like a lot of things on Saturday, it worked to perfection for a memorable victory.