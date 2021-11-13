Vikings finish with a flurry, top IWU to cap 5-5 season

From the start of the season, the list of goals the Augustana College football team had was lengthy.

The Vikings had to wait until the final week of the regular season to finally cross off one of the biggest items on that list.

Coach Steve Bell's Vikings took control early and rolled to a 38-14 victory over hosting Illinois Wesleyan in Saturday's CCIW finale at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.

It was Augie's third straight win and snapped a six-game losing streak to their regional rivals — the first victory since a 7-2 2014 victory over the Titans in Bloomington.

“It's one thing we had as a goal to start the season; we pinpointed them as a team we wanted to beat,” said Bell, who also recorded his first victory over the Titans in his seventh year as head coach. “It feels really good.

“You can look back at this one and say, 'Hey, we got that first one, now let's continue it the next time we play them. That's basically cracking the nut for the first time since we've been here and hopefully we can build off that for the future. That gives you confidence.”

It also gave the Vikings a measure of satisfaction as they finished 5-5, 4-5 in the CCIW and in fifth place.