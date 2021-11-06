Vikings roll to 2nd straight victory

Bharjwad deflected credit saying it was all 11 working together to stop a stunting Elmhurst defense. Augie kept things honest with 120 yards rushing in 30 attempts, including Mike DiGioia’s 5-yard scoring burst in the third quarter that upped a 27-7 halftime lead.

“We just had great play calls,” he said. “When they were blitzing, we had a quick-hitter called. When they were playing coverage, we had a run called. It all worked out.”

A key to the defense controlling the Elmhurst offense was getting off the field. The Vikings held the Bluejays (1-8, 1-7 CCIW) to just 3 of 13 on third-down conversions and forced six punts. The four interceptions — one each by freshman Jordan Geroulis, sophomore Conner Waite, sophomore Rukkus Hunkins and junior D.J. Higgins — were also key in Augie’s success.

“The defense played awesome other than the one play,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. “The ability to get off the field and not really let them get anything momentum-wise was also huge.”

Gaining some momentum has also been key for the Vikings as they head to Bloomington next week for a rivalry game against IWU (3-5, 3-6 CCIW), which is coming off a 72-7 thrashing by Wheaton.

Going into that game with two weeks’ worth of success is beneficial.

“I think it helps in a huge way for us, just the confidence,” said Bharjwad. “Before, it was we were trying not to lose instead of trying to win. After the win last week at Carthage, it kind of got us on a pedestal and after today, it gives the confidence that we are a good football team and just have to go out there and execute and play to win and not to lose.”

