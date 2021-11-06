Vikings roll to 2nd straight victory

For the first time since the final two games of the 2019 fall season, the Augustana College football team has a win streak.
With quarterback Cole Bharjwad throwing four of the team’s five touchdown passes and the Vikings defense picking off four throws, hosting Augie rolled to a 48-7 CCIW victory over Elmhurst on Saturday at Lindberg Stadium.
The complete effort on both sides followed last week's 42-14 thrashing of Carthage and moved the Vikings to 4-5 for the season, 3-5 in CCIW play and into a fifth-place tie in the league standings.
The victory also gave 13 players a final win on the home turf on senior day.
However, it was a bunch of youngsters who propelled the Vikings on a sun-splashed day.
“We all played well and it was a great way to send out the seniors at home ...” said Bharjwad. “It’s good to get on a little winning streak, especially going into our last game against Illinois Wesleyan. We celebrate this one and come Monday get focused for Wesleyan. Our goal is to finish 5-5.”
Juniors Tim Swaney (11 tackles) and Chase Tatum (eight tackles including a career-best three sacks) led a defense that held Elmhurst to 242 yards offense. Of that, 81 came on one play — Gabe Holtke’s 81-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Nick Eilers to tie the score at 7 with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
After that, the game was all Augie’s as the Vikings dominated play on both sides of the ball and rode that success to an enjoyable post-game celebration.
“We’ve been going through it recently,” said Tatum after his career day in terms of sacks. “We had two games where we went into overtime (losses to Millikin and Carroll), and that’s been rough for us having to fight those hard battles and still come up unsatisfied. To finally be able to come and execute these past two weeks means everything. This is what we needed.”
Complementary football was key for the Vikings as they controlled the line of scrimmage both ways as well as the scoreboard.
Last Saturday, it was Augie’s ground game that shined. This week, it was Bharjwad who had the offense running smoothly. The sophomore, who began the season as the third signal-caller behind the now injured Thomas Hall and Jason Grimes, completed 26 of 38 passes for 287 yards. His backup, Liam Crawley, put the Vikings at 305 yards passing, with an 18-yard TD strike to sophomore Ian Gorken to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.
In the last three games after getting reps with the first unit, Bhardwaj has completed 67% of his passes (68-102) for 878 yards with three interceptions and seven TDs.
Saturday’s four TD tosses came to three receivers. He hit junior Craig Shelton (nine catches, 69 yards) for the first two that covered 6- and 2-yards. Junior Bobby Inserra (six catches, 73 yards) caught a 23-yarder and Gorken (six grabs, 79 yards) made a fantastic juggling catch over the middle despite being surrounded by three defenders, finding enough open space for a 17-yard strike.
Bharjwad deflected credit saying it was all 11 working together to stop a stunting Elmhurst defense. Augie kept things honest with 120 yards rushing in 30 attempts, including Mike DiGioia’s 5-yard scoring burst in the third quarter that upped a 27-7 halftime lead.
“We just had great play calls,” he said. “When they were blitzing, we had a quick-hitter called. When they were playing coverage, we had a run called. It all worked out.”
A key to the defense controlling the Elmhurst offense was getting off the field. The Vikings held the Bluejays (1-8, 1-7 CCIW) to just 3 of 13 on third-down conversions and forced six punts. The four interceptions — one each by freshman Jordan Geroulis, sophomore Conner Waite, sophomore Rukkus Hunkins and junior D.J. Higgins — were also key in Augie’s success.
“The defense played awesome other than the one play,” said Augie coach Steve Bell. “The ability to get off the field and not really let them get anything momentum-wise was also huge.”
Gaining some momentum has also been key for the Vikings as they head to Bloomington next week for a rivalry game against IWU (3-5, 3-6 CCIW), which is coming off a 72-7 thrashing by Wheaton.
Going into that game with two weeks’ worth of success is beneficial.
“I think it helps in a huge way for us, just the confidence,” said Bharjwad. “Before, it was we were trying not to lose instead of trying to win. After the win last week at Carthage, it kind of got us on a pedestal and after today, it gives the confidence that we are a good football team and just have to go out there and execute and play to win and not to lose.”