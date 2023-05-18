Frequently, the 16 football spring football practices at Augustana are what coach Steve Bell describes as “Football 101.’’

It provides an opportunity for coaches to introduce young players to schemes and concepts that form the foundation for what the Vikings hope to accomplish in the fall.

But, this spring was different.

“It was more Football 301 or Football 401 this time. We’re in a bit of a unique situation right now,’’ Bell said.

With the NCAA allowing student-athletes whose careers were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility, Augustana has 10 fifth-year seniors on its roster.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had fifth-year guys with us in the spring and with essentially 10 starters back on both sides of the ball, graduating only on starter on defense and one on offense, we are working with a lot of experience,’’ Bell said.

That changed the tenor and tone of the 16 practices the NCAA allows Division III programs to have in the spring.

Bell said there was still plenty to work on but the work involved developing improved consistency in areas where the Vikings have experience and adding a few new wrinkles that may prove beneficial once College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin play begins this fall.

“When our guys report back on August the eighth for the start of camp, I feel like we should be in a good position to begin at a higher level than we would with a larger group of young guys who might not be as familiar with things as this team will be,’’ Bell said.

Among the objectives the Vikings have been working on is developing the ability to finish.

Augustana finished 5-5 a year ago and had four of its games determined by one score or less.

“Learning how to finish off opponents is the next step for us and that’s something we’ve talked about a bit,’’ Bell said.

The Vikings completed their spring practices last Saturday, working Bell said were “extremely productive.’’

He said they provided opportunities for younger players on the roster to get some valuable reps and gave everyone, young and old, a chance to grow.

With 1,000-yard rusher Jacob Brooks completing his career, spring practices provided coaches with an opportunity to look at younger running backs in the program.

Mike DeGioio, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound back from Schaumburg, Ill., and Ben Ludlum, a 5-10, 180-pound back from Algonquin, Ill., performed well and other backs made strides.

Bell said the Vikings experimented with a couple of position changes on offense and were able to get some younger defenders additional reps because of a pair of anterior cruciate ligament tears returning players are working through.

“We got a lot out of our practices this spring, a lot of work in areas that should help us in the fall,’’ Bell said. “Ultimately, it will come down to taking what we learned these past few weeks and applying it to how we play on Saturdays. That’s when the real test comes.’’