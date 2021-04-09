 Skip to main content
Ward's breakthrough game mirrors Bees' growth
ST. AMBROSE FOOTBALL

Ward's breakthrough game mirrors Bees' growth

  • Updated
  • 0

For now and for the future, Yemi Ward needed what transpired on the field for the St. Ambrose football team last weekend.

It was the type of breakthrough effort that mirrors growth the Fighting Bees’ offense has shown while working toward Saturday’s 3 p.m. regular-season finale at Brady Street Stadium against 20th-ranked Roosevelt.

“It felt good for me to contribute to the team the way I did,’’ Ward said. “It was time to put together a game like that.’’

Ward was named the offensive player of the week in the Midwest League of the Mid-States Football Association after catching eight passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-7 victory at St. Francis (Ill.), a career day that allowed St. Ambrose to extend its ongoing four-game win streak.

“I’ve had big games before when I was a senior in high school, but in college, people were doubting that I could do it. It was time to prove it to myself and my teammates that I could get it done,’’ Ward said.

The 6-foot sophomore receiver proved it as he helped the Fighting Bees offense continue steady season-long growth.

Ward credits the team’s senior leadership with developing the right mindset that has allowed St. Ambrose to string together four consecutive victories heading into today’s rematch with a Roosevelt team which beat the Bees 27-13 in a frigid Feb. 6 season opener.

“The older guys, the seniors, they kept us together,’’ Ward said. “After everything we’ve been through, we’ve all worked too hard not to make the most of the season. They kept us moving forward, beating St. (Xavier) for the first time since they had been here, winning the way we did last week at St. Francis.’’

All of that has created momentum and energy as St. Ambrose prepares to recognize its seniors prior to Saturday’s game.

“We’re doing everything we can send the seniors out the right way and keep the momentum rolling right into next season,’’ Ward said. “A lot of good things are happening.’’

That includes the growth of a relatively young St. Ambrose receiving corps.

Junior Blake Wittman leads the Fighting Bees with 22 receptions for 295 yards and six touchdowns on the season, while Ward has caught 20 passes for 306 yards and five scores to help St. Ambrose build its 5-2 record.

Lately, they’ve been catching whatever quarterbacks John Benckendorf and Declan McDonald have been throwing their way.

With Benckendorf sidelined by an ankle injury, McDonald started last week at St. Francis, a situation that allowed him to connect with a familiar target in Ward.

The pair were teammates on travel 7-on-7 teams when both were growing up in the Chicago suburbs, McDonald playing for Marmion Academy and Ward for Bolingbrook before transferring to downstate Taylorville for his senior year of high school.

“We have a real connection that goes back a ways,’’ Ward said. “McDonald, he’s got a cannon and he likes to take shots deep. It was good being out there with him again. We’ve got a lot of good quarterbacks here.’’

Ward has been working to grow the consistency in his game, something that has taken some time at the college level.

“In high school, I could rely on my speed more and now, it’s more about running good routes and using my hands the right way because the game is more physical here,’’ Ward said.

“Playing some my freshman year showed me that and helped me come into this year confident and knowing what I had to do.’’

Coach Magistrelli could sense that growth as well.

“In practice, we could see flashes of his capabilities and abilities, but it always takes some time for that to carry over into games. That’s not uncommon with young players,’’ Magistrelli said. “Last week, Yemi showed what he can do.’’

Ward scored on passes of 52 and 25 yards to give St. Ambrose a 14-0 halftime lead and added a 27-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The inability of St. Francis to cover him one-on-one helped create openings for Fighting Bees’ running backs to create a balanced attack.

“The past couple of weeks, things have come together for us on offense and the thing now is to keep the momentum going, just keep building on it,’’ Ward said. “Keep playing good defense, good offense, good football.’’

Roosevelt (5-1, 4-1) at St. Ambrose (5-2, 4-1)

Basics: 3 p.m., Saturday, Brady Street Stadium

Livestream: saubees.com

Storylines: A Fighting Bees’ defense that ranks second nationally against the run, allowing 56.9 yards per game, will be challenged by the top rusher in the NAIA. Ke’Von Johnson, a 5-foot-6 junior from Joliet Catholic, is the workhorse in the Roosevelt offensive. In five games, he has run for an average of 164.4 yards per game. He’s also averaging 36.6 carries per game. Johnson ran the ball 42 times for 127 yards in the Lakers’ season-opening 27-13 win over St. Ambrose on Feb. 6. Roosevelt quarterback Jack Sheehan averages 197 passing yards per game. Blaize Cobb-Griffin has been the team’s receiving leader with 25 catches. St. Ambrose will honor the 17 seniors on its roster prior to the game.

