Ward's breakthrough game mirrors Bees' growth

“The older guys, the seniors, they kept us together,’’ Ward said. “After everything we’ve been through, we’ve all worked too hard not to make the most of the season. They kept us moving forward, beating St. (Xavier) for the first time since they had been here, winning the way we did last week at St. Francis.’’

All of that has created momentum and energy as St. Ambrose prepares to recognize its seniors prior to Saturday’s game.

“We’re doing everything we can send the seniors out the right way and keep the momentum rolling right into next season,’’ Ward said. “A lot of good things are happening.’’

That includes the growth of a relatively young St. Ambrose receiving corps.

Junior Blake Wittman leads the Fighting Bees with 22 receptions for 295 yards and six touchdowns on the season, while Ward has caught 20 passes for 306 yards and five scores to help St. Ambrose build its 5-2 record.

Lately, they’ve been catching whatever quarterbacks John Benckendorf and Declan McDonald have been throwing their way.

With Benckendorf sidelined by an ankle injury, McDonald started last week at St. Francis, a situation that allowed him to connect with a familiar target in Ward.