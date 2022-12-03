Wartburg advances to Division III Final Four

WAVERLY, Iowa — A week after dislocating his ankle in the second half at St. John's, Nile McLaughlin was back on the football field.

The North Scott High School alum and his Wartburg College teammates had a day they won't soon forget.

McLaughlin threw two touchdown passes and Bellevue graduate Hunter Clasen rushed for three scores as Wartburg secured the program's first national semifinal trip with a 45-17 victory over Aurora University on Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

"What a special day for our program here," Wartburg coach Chris Winter said.

Wartburg (13-0) will play Mount Union, the most storied Division III program, next Saturday at a site to be announced Sunday. CCIW champion North Central (13-0) will meet Mary Hardin-Baylor in the other semifinal.

Clasen rushed for a 167 yards and turned a short pass from McLaughlin into a 25-yard touchdown in the opening half as Wartburg rallied from a 10-0 deficit.

"Our motto all year is 'Don't flinch,'" Winter said. "And our team hung in there. We knew we’d make some adjustments and get ourselves back on track.”

Parker Rochford recorded a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Wartburg a two-score advantage. It was the first of two picks for Rochford.

“I was just hoping I wasn’t going to drop it,” Rochford said. “When I caught it, I was just running as fast as I could to the end zone."

Winter said he didn't know until about 90 minutes before kickoff that McLaughlin would play. McLaughlin's backup, Carter Markham of North Scott, took most of the snaps during practice this past week.

"After warmups, (Nile) was feeling pretty confident with how he was doing," Winter said. "He was able to move around well enough. We didn't want to put him in situations risking any further injury.

"Carter Markham prepared himself in a great way this week. All the team believed in Carter as well. ... We're in good hands at the quarterback spot."

McLaughlin completed 12 of 23 passes for 136 yards. He threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Thor Maakestad on the first possession of the third quarter to make it 28-10. Markham played in the fourth quarter and rushed for 43 yards.

"It's a big change when you can run the ball," Clasen said. "The whole week we trusted our line and made some plays happen."

North Scott grad Nate Link recorded nine tackles and an interception. Fifth-year seniors Donaven Juarez and Antonio Santillan, both Assumption alums, had four tackles apiece. Central DeWitt's Tucker Kinney and North Scott's Sam Reyes start on the offensive line. DeWitt's John McConohy is a tight end and H-back.

"At the purest level, I just love coming here and playing football with these guys," defensive lineman Jordan Downing said after collecting four tackles for loss. "I'm certainly really excited to keep this thing rolling."

NAIA semifinals

Keiser (Fla.) 38, Grand View 21: Keiser prevented Grand View from a return trip to the NAIA national championship game Saturday.

A week after knocking off top-seeded Morningside, Keiser went to Des Moines and knocked off No. 2 Grand View in a semifinal at Williams Stadium.

Keiser, which possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes, built a 28-7 lead behind two long touchdown passes to hand Grand View its first loss of the year.

Clinton alum Johnny Sullivan, in his final game at Grand View, was 27 of 60 passing for 436 yards and three touchdowns along with two interceptions. North Scott product Carson Rollinger hauled in five receptions for 104 yards.

Defensively, Bettendorf's Rocky Schoenfelder and Assumption's Seth Adrian had nine and six tackles, respectively. They both had 1.5 tackles for loss.

PV alum Nathan Hamilton was 3-for-3 on point-after attempts.

Keiser will play Northwestern (Iowa) in the national title game in Durham, N.C., in two weeks.