Washington eager to be back with Illini

"I was doing a lot of research on Casey. He and I had a couple conversations before he transferred out, and when the opportunity came to bring him back he was ineligible (due to NCAA transfer rules)," Bielema said. "I didn't really want to bring in another player that wasn't going to be eligible for the fall. So I was going through all kinds of things and Casey just continued to shine through and I began to ask players.

"I specifically asked Isaiah, who had been a quarterback with him (and) who now is going to be in the wide receiver room. And I'm like, 'What do you think?' And he just smiled and said, 'Coach, he makes us better.'"

Bielema said Williams' respect for Washington "spoke volumes" to him and was a big factor in him welcoming Washington back into the program. Washington said he was thrilled to rejoin Illinois, but he still hadn't cleared all of the red tape.

The next step was getting a waiver from the NCAA so that he could be immediately eligible for the 2021 season. Otherwise, Washington's return would be spoiled by a year on the sidelines instead of on the field.