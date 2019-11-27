Welch anchors stingy Hawkeye defense

"The culture there and the culture at Iowa are a lot alike, how hard we work and how hard we prepare. The way the program here is built under coach Ferentz, that attracted me to Iowa."

That feeling was mutual.

Ferentz remembers Welch attending an Iowa practice with his father when he was being recruited by the Hawkeyes.

"There was something about the way he looked. He looked like a football player to me," Ferentz said. "He ends up coming here, he’s done a good job, but this is the year where it’s really started to click for him. … Then, he gets hurt. How disappointing is that? But for him to finish these last two games in Kinnick, these will be great memories for him, and he’s still got two to go."

A return to action has meant plenty for a player whose journey to middle linebacker at Iowa has been filled with numerous twists and turns.

Lightly recruited, Welch was targeted by Iowa for his athletic ability, seen as a possible linebacker or tight end before he arrived on campus.

He began his career at outside linebacker and found a home inside two years ago as a sophomore.

Welch is expected to make the 15th start of his college career against the Cornhuskers, savoring every snap.