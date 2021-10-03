Welcome to Brocktober: Purdy shines in rout over Kansas

Brock started seeing his playing time increase last season even with Hall and Kene Nwangwu both in front of him. Brock became the de facto third-down running back thanks to his blocking and pass catching abilities.

His role has marginally increased this season but it’s not like he’s splitting reps with Hall. He’s still the running back that does the dirty work. But on Saturday, he was rewarded with his first touchdown as a Cyclone.

“Jirehl is one of those guys that does the dirty work for our team,” Campbell said. “Sometimes he’s the lead blocker, sometimes he’s in on short yardage and to see that guy get rewarded was great. He was probably the fifth read on that play and credit to Brock Purdy for getting him that ball.

“Sometimes it’s frustrating because you want to be the guy. You want to be the guy who’s getting the ball and all the carries. You have to be mentally tough to keep grinding away at it. For him it’s awesome and what a great reward to find the end zone.”

Speaking of running backs, true freshman running back Deon Silas also found the end zone on a 16-yard rush in the fourth quarter. The 5-foot-9 Silas has shown a lot of bust and elusiveness in the limited time he’s gotten against UNLV and Kansas.