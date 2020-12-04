 Skip to main content
West Virginia at Iowa State at a glance

West Virginia at Iowa State at a glance

West Virginia Texas Tech Football

West Virginia's Leddie Brown (4) is the No. 2 rusher in the Big 12 behind Iowa State's Breece Hall.

 AP

West Virginia (5-3, 4-3) at Iowa State (7-2, 7-1)

Basics: 2:30 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames

TV/radio: ESPN; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM)

Storylines: Iowa State, now 12th in the AP Top 25, clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship with a 23-20 victory over Texas and can win the title outright by winning this game. The Cyclones’ Breece Hall is fourth in the nation in rushing at 140 yards per game but West Virginia has the country’s fourth-ranked defense. The Mountaineers, who have not played since a 24-6 victory over TCU on Nov. 14, allow only 274 yards per game in total offense and have not given up more than 363 yards in a game. WVU junior Leddie Brown is second in the Big 12 in rushing behind Hall.

