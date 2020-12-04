West Virginia at Iowa State at a glance

West Virginia (5-3, 4-3) at Iowa State (7-2, 7-1)

Storylines: Iowa State, now 12th in the AP Top 25, clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship with a 23-20 victory over Texas and can win the title outright by winning this game. The Cyclones’ Breece Hall is fourth in the nation in rushing at 140 yards per game but West Virginia has the country’s fourth-ranked defense. The Mountaineers, who have not played since a 24-6 victory over TCU on Nov. 14, allow only 274 yards per game in total offense and have not given up more than 363 yards in a game. WVU junior Leddie Brown is second in the Big 12 in rushing behind Hall.