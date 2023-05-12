Western Illinois University's athletic programs have a new home.

Leaving behind conference affiliations that have been in place since the 1980s, the Leathernecks are the newest members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

"This represents a new start, a new era for Leatherneck athletics against some old rivalries as well as some new teams in our geographic footprint,'' Western Illinois director of athletics Paul Bubb said in a statement announcing the move.

Western Illinois will leave the Summit League this fall for all sports it offers.

The Leathernecks will make the move in football in the fall of 2024, continuing to compete in the Missouri Valley Football Conference as scheduled during the upcoming season.

Western Illinois joined the Summit League in 1982 and have played in the Missouri Valley Football Conference since 1985, a founding member of both leagues since their inception in conferences then known as the Mid-Continent Conference and the Gateway Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Western Illinois president Guiyou Huang signed the agreement between the university and its new athletics conference on Friday morning, saying the move makes sense for the university that has campuses in Macomb and Moline.

"We are excited to join our peers of similar size and communities, and we look forward to great competition,'' Huang said.

Western Illinois will become the 11th member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Leathernecks join Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Little Rock, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Tennessee-Martin in the 75-year old conference.

Bubb said the current make-up of the Ohio Valley Conference is a solid fit for Western Illinois.

"When you look at the schools in the Ohio Valley Conference, you see schools which are similar in enrollment, the size of communities where they exist, the academic programs they offer and the athletic budgets each has to work with at the Division I level,'' Bubb said.

Beth DeBauche, the commissioner of the Ohio Valley Conference, said the conference is "delighted'' to welcome the Leathernecks to the league.

"The WIU athletics programs have long competed against OVC institutions given the similarity of programs and geographic proximity," DeBauche said. "Accordingly, there is a high level of comfort and excitement about the Leathernecks becoming part of the OVC community.''